Police Blotter: Mysterious Woman Leaves Her Items In Man's Truck Instead Of Stealing His Things; Cell Phone May Be Culprit In Car Fire

Police responded to a property found at 1807 Elmendorf St. Officers spoke to the owner of the business. He said a woman entered his business around 9:40 a.m., looked inside the building and quickly exited. The woman entered a man's pick-up truck and sat inside it for a few minutes. The woman then exited the truck and walked away from the property. The man got into his truck to go home at the end of his shift around 3 p.m. and discovered a wallet, jacket and fanny pack, which all belonged to the woman. The man walked back into the business with the items and turned them over to the manager. Neither the man, nor any other employees had ever seen the woman before she walked onto the property. The manager showed police video footage of the woman entering the man's truck and eventually exiting the truck and walking away. Police collected the items and turned them over to Property as found property.

* * *

Police were called to a road rage issue on I-75 SB. The person that called in said they just had a driver of a white Honda Accord with TN tag pull a firearm out and point it at them. They said that they were passing the 9 mile marker and the white Honda got off on the exit towards Volkswagen Drive. They said that they did not want to speak with police about the incident and for police to just check the area. Police drove through the area, but were not able to locate a vehicle that matched that description with that tag on it.



* * *



A man called police to update the status of his lost wallet. He said an employee had found his wallet at the Chattanooga Zoo and everything reported lost was inside the wallet.



* * *



A caller told police that three homeless men were in front of the bank at 736 Market St. yelling and throwing stuff at each other. Police identified two of the men. Both men explained that another black male was causing problems and they wanted him to leave. This unknown man left the area prior to officers' arrival.



* * *



A man on S. Crest Road told police that a woman had been on his property when he got home. The woman had since left the property, but police located her and she was informed by police to not return to the property. In communicating with the woman, police found that she is hearing impaired.



* * *



A man on Churchill Road called police and said that his mother-in-law was putting all of his belongings out in the front yard. The mother-in-law is the homeowner and was renting to the man and his wife. The MIL said that she told him that she was selling the house and that he needed to move out. He told police that he still had belongings inside of the house that his MIL was putting outside and throwing away. The MIL agreed to give him until next Thursday to get his belongings from the property. He agreed and said that he would have all of his belongings out before then. He said he did not want to press any charges for any possible damages to his property.



* * *



An anonymous person called police and said that earlier in the day, a man pulled a gun on someone at the Speedway. The caller then said that the same black male was at an address on E. 3rd Street in a silver two-door Honda with a temp tag. Police searched the parking lot for a vehicle matching the description, but were unable to find it. At that time, police located a four-door light-colored Honda parked with a black male driver and three other occupants, and attempted to make contact. The vehicle then fled the scene at a high right of speed as police approached them. The vehicle was last seen heading east on 5th Street from N. Willow Street. The vehicle had a rear passenger side spare tire. The vehicle was BOLO'd.



* * *



Police arrived at 400 Georgia Ave. with a broken down Volvo blocking traffic. The officer spoke with the owner, who said his battery had died on him. The man was able to contact his roommate to come on scene and jump his car while police blocked traffic. The man is from New York and is attempting to get his TN drivers license.



* * *



Police were notified of a large crowd with loud music outside an address on Brainerd Road. A man told police the noise from it was disruptive. Police found a large crowd of young adults. One of the older adults explained to police his son just graduated high school, obtained a sports scholarship, and they were celebrating in the building of the sports bar with him and his peers. He apologized for the noise and told police he would keep the crowd inside to limit the amount of noise they were causing. Police called the reporting person and he explained that the noise and activity from this address has historically been disruptive, and he has attended City Council meetings and voiced his concern over the noise and activity he considers suspicious coming from this location. Police stayed in the parking lot briefly to make sure the noise was kept to a minimum, and left shortly after.



* * *



A shoplifting was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. Police spoke to the night shift clerk, who told them that a disorderly female came into the store and stole a cup of ice worth one dollar. He described her as a black female in her mid-30s wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and slides. The woman left the area in a gray Jeep heading towards the Brainerd tunnels.



* * *



While conducting a rental vehicle search during a traffic stop at a location on Highland Avenue, police discovered a black leather wallet wedged underneath the passenger front seat. All people on scene said they did not know the owner of the wallet (a man from AZ). Since the wallet contained personal information, police took possession and will turn it into Property for safe keeping.



* * *



A caller reported a possible auto theft in progress on Bridge Circle. The caller said a black male got out of a white SUV and was now walking around checking the tires and other vehicles in the area. Police units made contact with the man and identified him He said the SUV is his and he was there to visit his wife. Police made contact with his wife who confirmed that he was supposed to be there.



* * *



A man called police from 8001 Volkswagen Dr. and said his vehicle had been vandalized. He said he parked his vehicle at 5:30 p.m. the day before and, when he got off work at 3 p.m. that day, he found his drivers' side door had a big dent in it and a large rock was lying on the ground beside his vehicle. There was no suspect information.



* * *



A woman on Brookfield Avenue told police while she was sleeping someone knocked on her bedroom window and said, "Hey lady, your window is cracked." She told police it startled her, and she immediately threatened to call the police. Once she told the person she was calling police, he left. She described him as a white male wearing a white shirt. Police checked the area and did not locate anyone matching his description. She also told police her window screen had popped out when he knocked on it. Police inspected it with her and there was no visible damage to the window and the screen appeared to be able to be popped back in.



* * *



A woman on S. Seminole Drive told police that sometime after midnight a car struck the column and the flower pot at the end of her driveway. She said there are car parts in her yard that appear to be from the right side front of an unknown black vehicle. She said the flower pot is destroyed and there are scrapes on the column. She said maximum damage would be about $100.



* * *



A woman on Barton Avenue told police that the day before she got a call from her father in California about a contact from Pay Pal. She said she called the phone number he gave her and allowed the person into her PC. She said she thought she was calling Pay Pal. She said the

person got her bank account information before she realized it was a scam. She said she has frozen her bank account and has changed all of her passwords and is having a gentleman come to go through her computer to check for spyware and malware. She said she has not lost anything over this, but wanted a report made so we would be aware of this scam.



* * *



A man on Polymer Drive told police that he went to his vehicle during his lunch break and found the front passenger seat lightly on fire. He said he put the fire out with water before the fire department got on the scene. According to firemen, the possible culprit that started the fire was a cell phone lying in the seat.