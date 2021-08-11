AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/11/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
August 14, 2021
August 11, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 31 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,912.
There are 4,362 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
EMPLOYEE NAME
DEPARTMENT
ANNUAL SALARY
METCALFE, JAMES K
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$207,482
COGSWELL, STEVEN C
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$196,091
URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES
COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM)
$195,000
MOYER, KAREN M
COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT
$194,480
PHILYAW, ... (click for more)
Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, commented in response to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing that prices rose again in July as a result of inflation.
He said, “The Biden Administration can deny it all they want but inflation - an insidious tax - is here and real. Consumer prices ... (click for more)
Am I the only one out there that is sick of politicians continually lying? The lengthy budget article on the Chattanoogan about Mayor Kelly's spending debacle at first mentions a new tax rate of 2.25/100 which is labeled as a 2.5 cent decrease .
However, like always this is typical Democrat funny math. The new certified tax rate is just over 1.85/100 therefore the mayor is ... (click for more)
The Epoch Times is a weekly conservative broadsheet newspaper that is a big part of my morning readings. A regular feature is a collection of warmth where, every week, readers share their wisdom through letters written to “Dear Next Generation.” I have printed several in the past, so taken am I by the sincerity and delicious intent the letters that are submitted and published. In ... (click for more)
Is it a cutter? Or a fastball? Maybe a curve? Perhaps a slider?
For 44 innings, batters from Pensacola and Birmingham and other southern towns would fail to answer that question correctly. The man in front of them would raise his right leg while keeping his arms tucked away at his waist. As he lunged off the mound with his left leg, his same-side arm would snap forward and deliver ... (click for more)
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com starts its 8-point season preview series this week with the foundation for success on both sides of the ball. Today, we look at the offensive line before shifting to the defensive front on Friday.
Starters Returning (5): Harrison Moon, Cole Strange, Kyle Miskelley, McClendon ... (click for more)