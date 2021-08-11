Northwest Mouse Creek Road Area Subdivisions Hit With Several Auto Burglaries

During the early morning hours on Wednesday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to several auto burglaries in the Northwest Mouse Creek Road area.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that multiple vehicles in different subdivisions had been left unlocked and unsecured valuable items were stolen.

It is evident that the suspects are using the same method of operation during these incidents, targeting vehicles in neighborhoods that are left unlocked and stealing valuable property, such as high-end technology and guns.

These events are similar to the auto burglaries that recently occurred in the Urbane Road area. During that time, there were also four to five vehicles reported as stolen and three have been recovered.

On Wednesday, witnesses observed the burglaries taking place and attempted to stop the suspects as they left the scene in a sedan. Security cameras may have caught activity between 1-4 a.m.

Anyone with video footage or any other information pertaining to this ongoing case is encouraged to contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336.