Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JAMES BRUCE

24 PICKETT LAKE RD COALMONT, 373137015

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BELL, ISAIAH E

151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, AMARA MIRANDA JEAN

6432 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

---

BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD

4149 E RIDGE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CAR JACKING

---

BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE

4715 JULIAN ST KNOXVILLE, 37920

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

28715 LOMASITA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON

603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE

1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $10,000)

---

COLLINS, TROY B

1674 RAILROAD ST DAYTON,

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ

1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

COPE, JASON M

812 VIEW HARBOUR RD KNOXVILLE, 379347003

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ATTEMPT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN

2176 RAINES DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE

2258 NORTHSHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FRANCIS, TROY JAMES

19855 River Canyon Rd Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I

3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL

1164 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE

1800 S KELLEY ST, APT B Chattanooga, 374046219

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARVEY, ROY PRESTON

808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

3521 CHANDLER AVE Chattanooga, 374101323

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER

3461 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JAMES, KING ALLAH

2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

JANOW, STEPHEN WAYNE

2508 HIGHWAY 299 WILDWOOD, 307574019

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

---

JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD

729 MANSION CIRCLE APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JENSEN, VICTORIA

107 GLENVIEW AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAI, 37350

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

HARASSMENT

---

JOHNSON, KENT HARVEY

13825 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VANDALISM

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

---

KEEL, MICHAEL J

110 WEST RIDGEWOOD DR APT C4 REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE

4840 TREEMONT CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

KILGORE, RUBY A

1164 SANTOWN RD.





