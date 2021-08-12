Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, JAMES BRUCE
24 PICKETT LAKE RD COALMONT, 373137015
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BELL, ISAIAH E
151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, AMARA MIRANDA JEAN
6432 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
---
BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD
4149 E RIDGE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CAR JACKING
---
BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
4715 JULIAN ST KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN
28715 LOMASITA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON
603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE
1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $10,000)
---
COLLINS, TROY B
1674 RAILROAD ST DAYTON,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
COPE, JASON M
812 VIEW HARBOUR RD KNOXVILLE, 379347003
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN
2176 RAINES DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE
2258 NORTHSHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, TROY JAMES
19855 River Canyon Rd Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I
3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL
1164 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE
1800 S KELLEY ST, APT B Chattanooga, 374046219
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, ROY PRESTON
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
3521 CHANDLER AVE Chattanooga, 374101323
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER
3461 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JAMES, KING ALLAH
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JANOW, STEPHEN WAYNE
2508 HIGHWAY 299 WILDWOOD, 307574019
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
729 MANSION CIRCLE APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JENSEN, VICTORIA
107 GLENVIEW AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAI, 37350
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
HARASSMENT
---
JOHNSON, KENT HARVEY
13825 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
KEEL, MICHAEL J
110 WEST RIDGEWOOD DR APT C4 REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE
4840 TREEMONT CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KILGORE, RUBY A
1164 SANTOWN RD.
SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNOLL, DUSTIN LEE
850 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST
4800 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST , 305402334
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEMAY, DREW AARON
2628 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
3803 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOVETT, WYNEEKA
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LOY, KATRINA MARIE
3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MACKEY, CHARLES
1716 S SEMINOLE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCARTER, JOSEPH ROY
8644 FREELING VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
---
MCDANIEL, CAREY DAWN
7214 TENDERFOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 373639122
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F
2215 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073619
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCNABB, JAMES LAMAR
4011 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
MONTGOMERY, SPENCER RAY
1801 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
MOORE, WAYLAND LEDIRE
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 1708 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORALES, SAULARES GUZMAN
3111 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE
2258 NORTH SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, STEVEN L
3225 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191527
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, CHARLES J
7055 ALABAMA HWY 35 GAYLESVILLE, 35973
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
NEAL, JACOB ALEXANDER
577 STANDING OAK LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STATUTORY RAPE)
---
ODUM, ZACHARY SCOTT
713 COLBAUGH HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OROZCO, KEVIN ALBERTO
6092 MANCHESTER ROAD CLEVELAND, 44129
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL
10278 LOMA CITA LN COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
PEREZ, RAILEF
1308 E 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
524 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
POLLARD, JOHN JOSEPH
1964 SUN HILL RD SW CLEVELAND, 373116775
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
PUCKETT, CANDACE MARIE
2413 GLENGERRIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
---
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
5970 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, 374151212
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
RICHARDS, JEREMY JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211484
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSIOIN OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE
1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SPAIN, EMILY JILL
14 CORLEY AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408
---
SWAGGERTY, RYAN WILLIS
2350 BLACKBURN RD SE APT 428 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TANNER, LARRY ALLEN
1401 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
WALLACE, DAVID LEE
2928 MARBLE TOP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WATKINS, MICHAEL D
1210 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023832
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, SYLVESTER M
3787 W GERMANWOOD CT MEMPHIS, 381252012
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
1001 DALTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOOD, RANDALL E
2607 SUCK CREEK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION