Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JAMES BRUCE 
24 PICKETT LAKE RD COALMONT, 373137015 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BELL, ISAIAH E 
151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, AMARA MIRANDA JEAN 
6432 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
---
BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD 
4149 E RIDGE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CAR JACKING
---
BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
4715 JULIAN ST KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN 
28715 LOMASITA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON 
603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE 
1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $10,000)
---
COLLINS, TROY B 
1674 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ 
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
COPE, JASON M 
812 VIEW HARBOUR RD KNOXVILLE, 379347003 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN 
2176 RAINES DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE 
2258 NORTHSHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, TROY JAMES 
19855 River Canyon Rd Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I 
3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL 
1164 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE 
1800 S KELLEY ST, APT B Chattanooga, 374046219 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, ROY PRESTON 
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT 
3521 CHANDLER AVE Chattanooga, 374101323 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER 
3461 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JAMES, KING ALLAH 
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JANOW, STEPHEN WAYNE 
2508 HIGHWAY 299 WILDWOOD, 307574019 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD 
729 MANSION CIRCLE APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JENSEN, VICTORIA 
107 GLENVIEW AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAI, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
HARASSMENT
---
JOHNSON, KENT HARVEY 
13825 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
KEEL, MICHAEL J 
110 WEST RIDGEWOOD DR APT C4 REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE 
4840 TREEMONT CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KILGORE, RUBY A 
1164 SANTOWN RD.

SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNOLL, DUSTIN LEE 
850 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST 
4800 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH ST , 305402334 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEMAY, DREW AARON 
2628 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL 
3803 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOVETT, WYNEEKA 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LOY, KATRINA MARIE 
3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MACKEY, CHARLES 
1716 S SEMINOLE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCARTER, JOSEPH ROY 
8644 FREELING VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
---
MCDANIEL, CAREY DAWN 
7214 TENDERFOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 373639122 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F 
2215 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073619 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCNABB, JAMES LAMAR 
4011 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
MONTGOMERY, SPENCER RAY 
1801 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
MOORE, WAYLAND LEDIRE 
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 1708 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORALES, SAULARES GUZMAN 
3111 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE 
2258 NORTH SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, STEVEN L 
3225 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191527 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, CHARLES J 
7055 ALABAMA HWY 35 GAYLESVILLE, 35973 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
NEAL, JACOB ALEXANDER 
577 STANDING OAK LANE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STATUTORY RAPE)
---
ODUM, ZACHARY SCOTT 
713 COLBAUGH HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OROZCO, KEVIN ALBERTO 
6092 MANCHESTER ROAD CLEVELAND, 44129 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL 
10278 LOMA CITA LN COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
PEREZ, RAILEF 
1308 E 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
524 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
POLLARD, JOHN JOSEPH 
1964 SUN HILL RD SW CLEVELAND, 373116775 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
PUCKETT, CANDACE MARIE 
2413 GLENGERRIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
---
REDDEN, LAURA BETH 
5970 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, 374151212 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
RICHARDS, JEREMY JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON 
259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211484 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSIOIN OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE 
1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SPAIN, EMILY JILL 
14 CORLEY AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408
---
SWAGGERTY, RYAN WILLIS 
2350 BLACKBURN RD SE APT 428 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TANNER, LARRY ALLEN 
1401 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE 
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
WALLACE, DAVID LEE 
2928 MARBLE TOP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WATKINS, MICHAEL D 
1210 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023832 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, SYLVESTER M 
3787 W GERMANWOOD CT MEMPHIS, 381252012 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY 
1001 DALTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOOD, RANDALL E 
2607 SUCK CREEK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION



