August 14, 2021
August 12, 2021
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
EMPLOYEE NAME
DEPARTMENT
ANNUAL SALARY
METCALFE, JAMES K
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$207,482
COGSWELL, STEVEN C
... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Two families were able to escape a burning home Thursday morning thanks to one of the residents.
At 4:27 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house in the 900 block of ... (click for more)
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
EMPLOYEE NAME
DEPARTMENT
ANNUAL SALARY
METCALFE, JAMES K
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$207,482
COGSWELL, STEVEN C
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$196,091
URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES
COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM)
$195,000
MOYER, KAREN M
COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT
$194,480
PHILYAW, ... (click for more)
The Unity Group of Chattanooga strongly agrees with the assessment that has been given by groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the ProtectMyCare doctors from across this state. The use of masks in schools should not only be a required prerequisite, but it should be just the first of many necessary mitigation strategies employed as we deal with the recent spike of ... (click for more)
When the Hamilton County School Board meets tonight, it can save the taxpayers literally thousands of dollars. The agenda for the special called meeting is to purportedly prepare a contract for interim schools superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns to serve the district until a permanent replacement can be found for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Dr. Johnson resigned last month to accept a position ... (click for more)
Is it a cutter? Or a fastball? Maybe a curve? Perhaps a slider?
For 44 innings, batters from Pensacola and Birmingham and other southern towns would fail to answer that question correctly. The man in front of them would raise his right leg while keeping his arms tucked away at his waist. As he lunged off the mound with his left leg, his same-side arm would snap forward and deliver ... (click for more)
Lightning lit up the Southern skies over Lookout Mountain Wednesday night and called a halt to the Mocs’ exhibition match against Jacksonville State. The match was called without either team finding the net.
The Mocs had several strong scoring opportunities, but were unable to capitalize on them. UTC had four shots with one on goal.
Julia Perrusquia’s shot was saved ... (click for more)