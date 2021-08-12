 Thursday, August 12, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 12, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 12, 2021

2 Families Escape Burning Home Early Thursday Morning


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Two families were able to escape a burning home Thursday morning thanks to one of the residents. At 4:27 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house in the 900 block of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Masks In Schools Should Be A Required Prerequisite - And Response

The Unity Group of Chattanooga strongly agrees with the assessment that has been given by groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the ProtectMyCare doctors from across this state. The use of masks in schools should not only be a required prerequisite, but it should be just the first of many necessary mitigation strategies employed as we deal with the recent spike of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The School Board Test

When the Hamilton County School Board meets tonight, it can save the taxpayers literally thousands of dollars. The agenda for the special called meeting is to purportedly prepare a contract for interim schools superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns to serve the district until a permanent replacement can be found for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Dr. Johnson resigned last month to accept a position ... (click for more)

Sports

Life In A Suitcase: Nick Lodolo, Not Just Another Guy

Is it a cutter? Or a fastball? Maybe a curve? Perhaps a slider? For 44 innings, batters from Pensacola and Birmingham and other southern towns would fail to answer that question correctly. The man in front of them would raise his right leg while keeping his arms tucked away at his waist. As he lunged off the mound with his left leg, his same-side arm would snap forward and deliver ... (click for more)

Wednesday Evening's Weather Shortens Mocs' Soccer Scrimmage

Lightning lit up the Southern skies over Lookout Mountain Wednesday night and called a halt to the Mocs’ exhibition match against Jacksonville State. The match was called without either team finding the net. The Mocs had several strong scoring opportunities, but were unable to capitalize on them. UTC had four shots with one on goal. Julia Perrusquia’s shot was saved ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors