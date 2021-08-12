Female, 19, Shot During Robbery On Bonny Oaks Drive On Wednesday Night

A female, 19, was shot on Wednesday night on Bonny Oaks Drive during a robbery.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 6502 Bonny Oaks on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and another victim who was not shot.

The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The incident was determined to stem from a pre-arranged meeting between victim and suspect to buy, sell, or trade items.

It was also determined that the shooting was a result of a robbery, so Investigators with the Robbery Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.