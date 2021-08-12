Handgun Confiscated At Hixson High On 1st Day Of School

A handgun was confiscated at Hixson High School on Thursday on the first day of school.

This message was sent from the Hixson High School principal:

Good afternoon Hixson High Family,

At HHS, we prioritize the security of our school, students, staff, and visitors. We do not tolerate any conduct that compromises that commitment.

I wanted to inform you of a situation from earlier today at Hixson High where a handgun was briefly on campus. It did not remain on our campus and was confiscated on another HCS campus.

My understanding is that the matter is now under investigation by local law enforcement. I’m grateful for all of our School Resource Officers and School Security Officers who protect our students each day.

I’m honored to serve as the Principal of Hixson High School and our team works hard every day to ensure students receive an excellent education in a safe environment.

Thank you for your ongoing support of our students and school. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions as we continue to prioritize student safety.

Sincerely,

Dr. Lee Ziegler