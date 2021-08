Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, JUSTIN DONE

4840 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA

2347 MARCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE

3410 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE

1905 S.

LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795642Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN414 BLUEBIRD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---BURTON, CAMERON5307 WEAVER ST APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COUEY, ASHLEY DANIELLE134 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARREST---DAWSON, ALBERT LEE601 JAMES ST RT 131 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS225 BRADFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---FREESE, PETER SOLOMON2316 MOBARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, DYLAN JADE6002 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDEVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU---JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112534Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KIDD, RYAN JOSEPH4837 HWY 60 BIRCHWOOD, TN 37308 BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE1336 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---LOPEZ, BYRON1353 VILLAGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LUNDHOLM, MATTHEW H1614 CRABTREE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE313 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101376Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTUNLAWFUL EXPOSURETHEFT OF PROPERTY---MARTIN, JEFFREY SCOTT2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 217 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL15240 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MYERS, MARTINA ANN3204 ROSEMONT DRIVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC(SIMPLE POSS. MARPOSSESSION OF SCH 11 NARCOTICSFELONY POSS OF METH---ROSS, DESMOND DARAIYL1225 WHELLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---SANDERFER, KAYLA MONICE1019 LE CLERCQ DRAPT. B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, MORGAN ELIZABETH535 OLD MINE RD SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: UTCBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STONER, NATHAN GRANT226 BLACK MOUNTAIN ROAD DUNLAP, 37324Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SUMMERFORD, CHASITY NICOLE796 COUNTY RD 315 LOT 4 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---THOMAS, ROBERT REECE113 ROBINSON RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBB, THOMAS CECIL2226 BUCHANAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR