August 14, 2021
August 13, 2021
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
EMPLOYEE NAME
DEPARTMENT
ANNUAL SALARY
METCALFE, JAMES K
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$207,482
COGSWELL, STEVEN C
... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BATES, JUSTIN DONE
4840 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
EMPLOYEE NAME
DEPARTMENT
ANNUAL SALARY
METCALFE, JAMES K
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$207,482
COGSWELL, STEVEN C
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$196,091
URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES
COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM)
$195,000
MOYER, KAREN M
COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT
$194,480
PHILYAW, ... (click for more)
As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)
On Thursday an Erlanger Hospital official called a Parkridge Hospital colleague to say: “Help! Have you got any beds? We need COVID and ICU help!” The voice on the other end of the line said, “I’ve been trying to call you. We are completely and totally full … we have absolutely no vacancies.” Now, are you ready for the next call? Hospitals in Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville, and points ... (click for more)
Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion.
Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations.
“At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said.
The review added to what has ... (click for more)
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to round two in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the stout defensive front for this year’s edition.
Starters Returning (3): Devonnsha Maxwell, Christian Smith, John Prince
Starters Lost (0): N/A
Returnees with career starts (5): Tavi McLean, Giovanni ... (click for more)