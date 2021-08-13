 Friday, August 13, 2021 81.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, August 13, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 13, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ...

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BATES, JUSTIN DONE 4840 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)



Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our South Is Under Siege

On Thursday an Erlanger Hospital official called a Parkridge Hospital colleague to say: “Help! Have you got any beds? We need COVID and ICU help!” The voice on the other end of the line said, “I’ve been trying to call you. We are completely and totally full … we have absolutely no vacancies.” Now, are you ready for the next call? Hospitals in Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville, and points ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: Defensive Line U Tradition Continues

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to round two in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the stout defensive front for this year’s edition. Starters Returning (3): Devonnsha Maxwell, Christian Smith, John Prince Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (5): Tavi McLean, Giovanni ... (click for more)


