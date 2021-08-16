Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Teen After Plying Her With Alcohol, Drugs

Alex Harvey, 35, of Rossville, has been sentenced for molesting a teen girl over a period of several years.

He was sentenced as a sex offender to life with 25 years to serve in prison without the possibility of parole.

Harvey was tried in the Catoosa County Superior Court in front of Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt Jr. in March. The jury convicted Harvey of incest, statutory rape, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated sexual battery on March 25.



District Attorney Chris Arnt prosecuted the case against Harvey. he said Harvey began providing alcohol to the 13-year-old and some of her friends. He then stepped up to furnishing drugs including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.

Once Harvey had the teen intoxicated he began making sexual advance towards her and eventually began engaging in a variety of sex acts with her when she was heavily under the influence of the drugs and alcohol he provided, it was stated.

The prosecutor said one of her friends recalled seeing Harvey having sex with her in the back of a car when the teen was completely unconscious. Police located condoms from a residence where Harvey was staying that contained his DNA on the inside of the condoms and the teen’s DNA on the outside of the condoms.

Chief Keith Sewell of the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department investigated the case.

District Attorney Arnt said, “Harvey was a trusted adult in her life and he used that position of trust to turn her into an addict and a sex object.”

He read a victim impact statement from the teen during the sentencing hearing, where she told the court how she is having to cope and re-live the abuse every day for the rest of her life and she only hopes that Harvey will never get a chance to do this to anyone else.