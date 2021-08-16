 Monday, August 16, 2021 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Teen After Plying Her With Alcohol, Drugs

Monday, August 16, 2021
Alex Harvey
Alex Harvey

Alex Harvey, 35, of Rossville, has been sentenced for molesting a teen girl over a period of several years. 

He was sentenced as a sex offender to life with 25 years to serve in prison without the possibility of parole.

Harvey was tried in the Catoosa County Superior Court in front of Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt Jr. in March.  The jury convicted Harvey of incest, statutory rape, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated sexual battery on March 25. 

District Attorney Chris Arnt prosecuted the case against Harvey.  he said Harvey began providing alcohol to the 13-year-old and some of her friends.  He then stepped up to furnishing drugs including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.

 Once Harvey had the teen intoxicated he began making sexual advance towards her and eventually began engaging in a variety of sex acts with her when she was heavily under the influence of the drugs and alcohol he provided, it was stated.

The prosecutor said one of her friends recalled seeing Harvey having sex with her in the back of a car when the teen was completely unconscious.  Police located condoms from a residence where Harvey was staying that contained his DNA on the inside of the condoms and the teen’s DNA on the outside of the condoms.

 Chief Keith Sewell of the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department investigated the case.

District Attorney Arnt said, “Harvey was a trusted adult in her life and he used that position of trust to turn her into an addict and a sex object.”

He read a victim impact statement from the teen during the sentencing hearing, where she told the court how she is having to cope and re-live the abuse every day for the rest of her life and she only hopes that Harvey will never get a chance to do this to anyone else.

 


August 16, 2021

Collegedale Holds The Line On Taxes On 2nd Reading; City Gets $1.57 Million COVID Check For Use For Sewer Upgrades

Collegedale commissioners on the second and final vote set the property tax rate at the state certified rate of $1.3897 for 2021-2022. Because home values increased due to the Hamilton County reappraisals, the certified rate that will be used to figure property taxes was lowered by 26 cents. The city will be receiving $1.57 million, the first payment from the federal Coronavirus ... (click for more)

City Of Dalton Declares COVID State Of Emergency; City Council Reinstates Mask Mandate In City Buildings

Mayor David Pennington declared a state of emergency in Dalton at Monday night’s meeting of the mayor and Council in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Whitfield County. The state of emergency allows city agencies including the Dalton Fire Department and Dalton Police Department to provide personnel to Hamilton Medical Center to supplement their ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Chattanooga

Why would anyone want to come to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas? Just look at the daily headlines. I clipped a coupon for Rodizio Grill, yesterday's scene of what is probably another gang shooting. Bonny Oaks, Market Street, the police blotter tells the story. The men and women in blue are fighting a losing battle. They have been relegated to providing free rides and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Unmasking The Masks

This is probably the last thing you want to hear right now but two of my most trusted medical voices, unbeknownst to one another, have told me the drug store masks that we have worn for at least a year are virtually useless in our attempts to throttle COVID, and now the treacherous Delta variant. Yet I can go to six of the top six sources for COVID information and be told that by ... (click for more)

Sports

Mirin's Masterpiece: Giannis Antetokounmpo Biography, the Epitome of Great Sportswriting

Even the most casual NBA fan knows the gist of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s story if they’ve tuned into any national TV broadcast over the last five years. It is a tale only magnified by the 2021 Finals, when he guided the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title since 1971. The 6-11 “Greek Freak” sold souvenirs on the streets of Greece, was discovered as a basketball prodigy in a dusty ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Things Looking Up For Vol Defense

Events of the past week cast a favorable light on Tennessee’s defensive line, a football unit that will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season. Those defenders beat UT’s offense to the crunch in Thursday’s first preseason scrimmage, disrupting and changing the battle lines in their favor. Head coach Josh Heupel lauded their physical superiority and went further in noting ... (click for more)


