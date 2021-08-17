Chip Henderson Moves To Eliminate 2nd Division Of City Court

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson has proposed an ordinance that would eliminate Division II of City Court.

He noted that Russell Bean, the current judge for Division II, has announced that he is retiring at the end of his term.

Chairman Henderson said the move should save the city about $500,000 per year.

Chairman Henderson said the city would be required to continuing funding the division until the term of Judge Bean officially ends on Aug. 31, 2022.

That would leave only one division of City Court. Judge Sherry Paty holds that seat. She is planning to run for another eight-year term.

City Attorney Emily O'Donnell said the action would give notice to potential candidates for Division II. Two attorneys have already named political treasurers for a Division II race.