Man, 71, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash Last Friday On E. 3rd Street

A 71-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on E. Third Street last Friday.

At approximately 6:05 a.m. that day, Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a vehicle crash at 2300 East 3rd St.

Police said a Nissan was traveling west in the 2300 block of East 3rd St. as a Cadillac was going east in the same block.

As the Nissan approached the intersection, it made a left turn in front of the Cadillac causing it to strike the Nissan in a near head-on style collision.

The impact caused the Cadillac to strike a third vehicle before coming to rest.

Drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with significant injuries.Drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The Nissan driver remained in the hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525



