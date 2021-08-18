 Thursday, August 19, 2021 72.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

2 Arrested In Bradley County For Burglary

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Two men were arrested in Bradley County for burglary on Sunday.

 

Deputies of the 300 shift with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to Benton Pike NE in reference to a residential burglary in progress. 

 

Upon arrival, the deputy advised he had an unsecured door, heard movement inside, and was waiting on additional units before entering the residence.

Upon entry, deputies cleared the residence and made contact with two male suspects, later identified as Darrell Farrow and Nathan Hullender. 

 

Deputies discovered the men were in possession of several items from the residence, which have since been returned to the property owner. Farrow and Hullender also admitted to entering the residence through the front door, with intentions to take belongings from inside the home. 

 

Farrow and Hullender were charged with aggravated burglary and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center.


August 19, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman's Stolen Car Winds Up Wrecked At The Y And Then Towed; Police Can't Find Smoke Smell At Gateway Home

August 18, 2021

Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,962 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,087. There are 4,962 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Can’t I Understand?

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, Sheriff Jim Hammond’s request for an estimated $14,000 raise in this last year of a 30-year career with the sheriff’s department was met as cruelly as anything I can imagine. The Commission, most good friends of mine, granted a $25,000 raise for the sheriff but only to go into effect when Hammond’s term ends. I can’t imagine ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Mocs' Linebackers Look To Be Agressive, Disruptive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fourth installment in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the room that drives the defensive bus. Starters Returning (3): Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, Jay Person Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (4): Justin Snyder, Christian Snyder, ... (click for more)


