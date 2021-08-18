2 Arrested In Bradley County For Burglary

Two men were arrested in Bradley County for burglary on Sunday.

Deputies of the 300 shift with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to Benton Pike NE in reference to a residential burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, the deputy advised he had an unsecured door, heard movement inside, and was waiting on additional units before entering the residence.

Upon entry, deputies cleared the residence and made contact with two male suspects, later identified as Darrell Farrow and Nathan Hullender.

Deputies discovered the men were in possession of several items from the residence, which have since been returned to the property owner. Farrow and Hullender also admitted to entering the residence through the front door, with intentions to take belongings from inside the home.

Farrow and Hullender were charged with aggravated burglary and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center.