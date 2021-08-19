 Friday, August 20, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

School Board Votes To Hire Architect For New Tyner High/Middle School; Approves 7 Days COVID Leave For Teachers

Thursday, August 19, 2021

The County School Board on Thursday approved hiring an architect to design a new Tyner High/Middle School to replace the current dilapidated schools.

Conditions at Tyner are so bad that students walked out in protest on Wednesday.

That came after a section of one of the Tyner buildings partially collapsed.

Deputy Supt. Justin Robertson said officials plan to have the new Tyner school open by August 2024. To wait any longer would mean the schools could not utilize $25 million in ESSER (COVID) funds toward the project.

He said the schools are looking into a possible agreement with the city to place the new building behind the current Tyner where ball fields are now located. Dr. Robertson said after the new school is ready that the ball fields could go where the Tyner schools are now located.

Dr. Robertson said both Tyner High and Tyner Middle would be torn down. He said they were listed as the schools in the second worst condition in the system in the MGT report. CSLA was the worst.

He said there would be separate wings for the high school and middle school.

Dr. Robertson said students are going to be allowed back into portions of the building that had a partial collapse. He said structural engineers said it was safe to do so. Students will not be near the partially collapsed section.

Board members Marco Perez and Tucker McClendon praised the students for the walkout.

Mr. Perez said, "If there is something we should be angry about, it is these buildings. Students deserve to be in buildings that are not falling apart and that are not dangerous."

He said, "With a building that starts crumbling, it can happen when students are inside. As a community we cannot accept this."

Mr. McClendon said, "I am ashamed of the condition of many of our schools. We have kids going to school in condemned buildings."

He said of the Tyner students, "Yeah, they're fed up. I'm fed up. I hope this Tyner situation is a wake up call."

The board also approved up to seven days of paid COVID leave for teachers so they will not have to dip into their sick leave in cases where they have to go into quarantine.

The initial motion was for five days, but Mr. McClendon made a motion for seven.

On the motion of board member Jenny Hill, the leave will also apply in cases when the minor child of a teacher is quarantined and the teacher needs to be home with the child.


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, CORNELIUS 1614 MILNE ST CHATT, 37406 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard by the Beer Board on Thursday. Owner of Chatty’s Restaurant, 2301 Milne St., was cited to the meeting for operating a disorderly business. ... (click for more)

Two men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with an overdose death last month. Investigators responded to Full Glen Circle on July 17 to investigate an overdose death, and ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, CORNELIUS 1614 MILNE ST CHATT, 37406 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC --- BROWN, TREMANE E 1905 NATCHE ST KNOOXVILLE, 37915 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL ... (click for more)

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard by the Beer Board on Thursday. Owner of Chatty’s Restaurant, 2301 Milne St., was cited to the meeting for operating a disorderly business. The Chattanooga Police have been noticing an on-going problem at the location and recognize that the business is escalating to become a hot spot in the city. When the nearby bar The Night Owl ... (click for more)

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

In Alabama the state’s fire-and-brimstone preachers speak of the “Apocalypse” in the same way they can scare a congregation by dwelling too long on the Book of Revelations. Yet in the center of the Bible Belt at the famed University of Alabama-Birmingham, Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo has just told CNN that the state could be facing a Doomsday-situation in coming weeks; “We are facing a ... (click for more)

Kendra Mueller connected with Samantha Shaw to give The Chattanooga women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over UAB in the season-opener Thursday night at the UTC Sports Complex. Mueller made an aggressive steal off a Blazer pass in the 71st minute just outside the 18-yard box and quickly pushed toward the goal. With UAB’s keeper charging, Mueller passed the ball to teammate Samantha ... (click for more)

What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)


