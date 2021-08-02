Police Blotter: Dispute Is Handled Amicably At Lee Highway Nail Salon; Report Unfounded That Woman Was Disrobing On Rossville Boulevard

A disorder was reported at a nail salon on Lee Highway. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was not satisfied with the service she received from an employee at the shop. She said the employee only did half the work she needed and she did not want to pay for the work done to her nails. The employee said she only wanted the woman to pay for the work done to her feet. Both ladies agreed to these terms.

A man on Thornton Avenue told police that someone got into his wife's car and stole her wallet. He said there were no signs of forced entry and they have cancelled all the bank cards

Police spoke with a woman at SpareTime Chattanooga, 5518 Brainerd Road, who said her debit card was stolen. The woman identified as homeless and said she stayed in a tent behind the bowling alley. She said a debit card was taken, along with a pair of shorts, but she only wished to report the debit card stolen for the bank to be notified.

While working an extra job at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, an officer was flagged down by a man who said he lost his wallet and wished to make a report. The man requested that the officer look at camera footage to see if he may have lost it at Walmart. After reviewing the footage, it was found that the man had accidentally dropped his wallet in the parking lot when he got into his vehicle. It was found that a black male wearing a blue shirt that says "Dasani," a blue hat, glasses, lanyard, gray shorts and black shoes had taken the wallet in the parking lot where the man had dropped it. The wallet contained the man's driver's license, credit cards and Social Security card. The man was notified of this and does not wish to prosecute; however, he wished to have it documented in order to receive a new license and Social Security card.

A man on Forest Avenue told police someone stole the catalytic converter off his Jeep. The man said he is unsure when the theft occurred.

An employee of Giltner, 3811 Hixson Pike, told police that she and her boss had just rented this building location and she noticed the front window was shattered, possibly by a piece of asphalt near the window.

A man called police from Hamilton Place Mall, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., and said someone stole his backpack and motorcycle helmet off his bike while parked at the mall. He said he left the items on the bike while he went inside and, upon return, they were gone.

A woman on McGill Cemetery Road told police that sometime late the night before, the two rear tires on her vehicle were flattened and the driver's side was keyed. The key mark goes from the front fender to the rear fender. Ms. Sims thinks that her ex-boyfriend is the person responsible, but has no evidence to show for it. She said she was told from a third party that he did it.

A man on Cambridge Drive reported his car stolen. He told police that his ex-girlfriend took the car without his permission. When running the registration on the vehicle (TN) police discovered that the girlfriend was also an owner of the vehicle. Police told the man that since she was on the registration and listed as an owner, they could not report it as stolen.

Police observed a vehicle parked in the parking lot at 860 Mauldeth Road, which is usually unoccupied at that time. The vehicle appears to be a black Honda Civic, however identifying labels have been removed. The vehicle bears an Ohio tag which returns to a black Jeep. The vehicles VIN# does not return to any vehicle.

A man on Lee Highway told police he let a woman use his vehicle, but she was supposed to return it. He said the woman did not return the vehicle and she was not on scene when police arrived. The man said he had not registered the vehicle yet and did not have keys for it. Police then made contact with a couple who said the woman let them use the vehicle and that there were tools in it and they did not know where she or the tools went. The couple said that they painted the wheels on the vehicle. The man said he would come back at a later date with the title to the vehicle to prove that it was his.

A woman on Hal Drive told police her vehicle had been hit by an unknown red vehicle in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Highway 58. She said after seeing very little damage to her vehicle that she didn't want an accident report done at this time.

A man on Van Buren Street told police he saw, via his home security camera, a black male run onto his driveway after exiting a silver SUV. He said he then armed himself and went outside to confront the man. He said the man took off running from his property and the silver SUV left the scene. He said he then made his weapon safe and called police. He told police he was uninjured and no property belonging to him had been damaged or stolen. Police searched the area for any suspicious vehicles or people, but found nothing out of the ordinary.

A woman on Linden Hall Road told police she woke up to find her 2013 Jeep (TN ) had been stolen from her driveway sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. She said she believes the car was unlocked and she had left the keys inside of it. She said the vehicle has a sticker on the back windshield with her initials "EK" on it. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC, issued her a complaint card and instructed her to call police back if she located her vehicle before police do. She had no suspect information to provide police and there was no evidence to process at the scene.

A disorder was reported on E. 10th Street. A caller told police that a black male wearing headphones was sitting in his van. Police spoke to the man, who said he was just talking to his friend, who was also sitting in the van. The caller said he was fine with the friend sitting in the van, but he did not want the man with the headphones inside the van. The man left the scene without further incident.

A woman on Chestnut Street told police that sometime overnight someone broke into her 2017 Ford Fusion and stole her wallet and the contents of it. She said that her vehicle was locked, but she found no signs of forced entry. She also says that she has locked her debit and credit cards to avoid their illegal use.

A woman on Young Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone entered her friend's 2020 Volkswagen SUV and stole his laptop bag, company-owned laptop computer, company-owned gas card and his Volkswagen ID/key card. She said that her 2021 Audi was also entered and rummaged through, but there was nothing taken from it. She was told that she needs to get the information on the laptop and call it in.

A homeowner on Cone Flower Trail told police her gardener located a brown purse under her porch and she wanted police to take it. Police did not locate any identifiable information inside the purse, and turned the purse into the Property Division.

An employee of O'Reilly Auto Parts, 8126 E Brainerd Road, told police that sometime overnight someone stole a TN tag off of a company 2015 Nissan Frontier. The tag was entered into NCIC.

A man on Park Avenue told police that FedEx delivered a package to his door and the package was not there. He believes that it has been stolen. The package contained one t-shirt.

A man on Ridge Top Drive told police he had video footage of an attempted theft of his vehicle that occurred around 3:30 a.m. He said his house cameras observed someone checking the car doors of his vehicle (MS tag). He said the suspect was not able to get into his vehicle and walked across to check on other vehicles, including his neighbor's. An image of the suspect was given to police and his residence was put on the watch list. Prosecution is pending further suspect information.

Officers responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga at 3800 Kirkland Ave. Police responded to a hit and run collision involving a black Volkswagen Passat. Upon registration being conducted, the hit and run Passat was found to be stolen out of Hamilton County. The vehicle was verified stolen by NCIC and removed. Dispatch was able to make contact with the owners via telephone. The vehicle was rendered undrivable following the collision and was towed by Mosteller's to their lot at 2105 E 24th St.