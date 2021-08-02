Huntsville, Tn. Man Arrested After Homeowner Interrupts Burglary In Progress

On July 27, a homeowner interrupted a man stealing tools and other items from his storage building near Leadmine Valley Road in Bradley County, in the middle of the afternoon. The homeowner held the man until Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to investigate.

The man was identified as Robert Pergram of Huntsville, Tn. Patrol deputies discovered stolen items belonging to the homeowner valued at approximately $620 in the bed of a Red Ford Ranger truck driven by Pergram. The items were returned to the homeowner.

Upon further investigation patrol deputies discovered that Pergram was armed with a handgun and was wanted in Kentucky for sell/delivery of amphetamines.

Deputies also found him in possession of a catalytic converter, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.

Pergram was arrested and charged with burglary, theft under $1000, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of an order of protection, illegal possession of a catalytic converter, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of vehicle registration, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.