Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACK, CORNELIUS

1614 MILNE ST CHATT, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

---

BROWN, TREMANE E

1905 NATCHE ST KNOOXVILLE, 37915

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CASLIN, SYLVESTER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CONNALLY, TODD EUGENE

814 CARLINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOLEY, KAELANI M

1909 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

4000 FAGAN ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ESCOTO MARTINEZ, IGNACIO

4520 DELASHMITT RD APT 103 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

ESQUIVEL, EDILBERTO

1805 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD RAPE

INCEST

---

GANN, RICHARD CHRISTIAN

1707 LONGVIEW STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

GIBBAR, MICHAEL J

740 HUMPHREY RD CENTRAL CITY, 42330

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HAMPTON, AMANDA ELIZABETH

733 GRISWOLD RD ALTAMONT, 37301

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

OTHER

---

HENLEY, RICHARD ALBERT

3002 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MT, 37377

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HENSLEY, JACOB D

3 STRATIS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DUI (2ND)

---

HOLLAND, CORTEZ DANGELO

503 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112812

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOPEY, RYAN ALLEN

1035 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

HOWARD, KRISTIE

3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, MAKAYLA ASHLEY

501 WEST CROGAN STREET LAWRENCEVILLE, 30046

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00

---

KING, AUTUMN RENEA

430 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373798320

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

KING, JASON RUSSELL

2475 HENDERSON SPRINGS ROAD PIGEON FORGE, 378634252

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BRGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

KING, WALTER BUNDY

430 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY

349 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA

1501 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

MCCURDY, SHEILA R

2757 TARLETON AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD

920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

---

MENDEZ-AMBROCIO, ANTONLIN

1813 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MOSLEY, DARIUS D

7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163555

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ

632 SYLVAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

NERI-VASQUEZ, JOEL

1805 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

---

REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE

65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

REESE, VINCENT WAYNE

1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON

259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SHIFFLETT, ALEXANDRA GAIL

1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME

---

SIMS, FARRELL DEAN

1117 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SIVELS, AALIYAH L

8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

SMITH, ADRIAN DEWUNE

235B BONNALYNN DRIVE HERMITAGE, 37076

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA WILSON

1405 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TABORS, SANDRA

43556 DEWEEN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT FOR BLEDSOE COUNTY

---

TATE, CHANCE TERRY

990 GREENFAWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TSAPATSARIS, ANDREW

6190 DEEP CANYON RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

USHER, MICHAEL WAYNE

2317 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON,SUSPENDED

SIMPLE POSSESSION

---

VERDIAS, JORGE E

2100 TUNNEL HILL VARNELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 307559276

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WOODARD, RICHARD A

114 JANE MANOR CIRLE CHATT, 37343

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI 1ST OFFENSE