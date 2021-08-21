Police Blotter: Downstairs Neighbor Constantly Bangs On The Ceiling; Upstairs Neighbor Is A Stomper

A woman at an apartment on Hollyberry Lane told police she has a neighbor below her who is constantly banging on the ceiling at different hours of the day. She said this is an ongoing issue and has a court date coming up and she would like these incidents documented.

A woman at the Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police she was in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. She said that during the argument he walked away with her vehicle keys. She said the reason she called police was to get her keys back. Police located the boyfriend and had him return her keys. Both of them thanked police and left the scene.

A woman told police she got to Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy., around noon the day before and she left her vehicle parked while she was in the store for 10-15 minutes. She said she then got back in the vehicle and went back home and then discovered some damage on the vehicle that morning around 8:30 a.m. She said the driver's side front bumper had a scratch and the turn signal light was broken out, and it must have happened while the vehicle was parked at Sam's. There is no proof at this time of how the damage was done or if it was intentional or accidental. She said she has not yet gotten an estimate.



A man told police he left his 2006 BMW parked on the side of the road on E. 48th Street. He said his vehicle was unlocked and someone entered it and stole his wallet and its contents.

A man on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police he has had 85 units of lumber stolen, a total value of $5,100. He said he is building a home there and has kept the lumber outside overnight. He said there have been two occasions of theft of his lumber.

A theft was reported at the Chatt Inn, 2000 E 23rd St. A man told police that he and a woman were evicted from the Chatt Inn. He said he and the woman had nowhere to go, so they temporarily relocated to a unknown address near Rossville Boulevard via the woman's vehicle. Both he and the woman were also asked to leave the unknown address. He said while he was standing in the roadway, the woman left in her vehicle with several of his belongings. He said his sleeping bag, miscellaneous clothing, household cleaning supplies and medication were still inside the woman's vehicle when she left. He said the woman knew the items were still inside her vehicle. The man did not wish to prosecute her for the theft, but only needed a report for his records. Police asked the man to call back at any time.

An unknown caller reported a man and woman in a silver Tahoe were arguing on N. Marks Avenue. Police made contact with a man who said that his girlfriend got out of his Tahoe and left the area. He said they were in a verbal only disorder and nothing physical took place. Police told him he might want to just make contact with his girlfriend at a later time.

An employee of the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr., told police that a black male took one 32-ounce can of beer and one 20-ounce can of Coke without paying for the items. He said a white female was also with the man. He said at the time of the theft, the woman had appeared to have purposely slipped on the floor, falling down. He said she got up and walked out of the store yelling she was going to sue them. He said she then got into a vehicle with the man and drove off.

A woman on E. Dallas Road told police that someone got into her vehicle overnight and took her valet key for the vehicle. She said there were no signs of forced entry. She gave police the vehicle information just in case they come back and take the vehicle.

A woman told police that while she was working an extra job at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., she left her vehicle unlocked in the parking lot. She said she later returned to her vehicle during break and noticed that some of her belongings had been moved. She believes that someone stole two check books belonging to her from Bank of America and TN Valley Federal Credit Union. There were no suspect descriptions. She said the time of incident could be between the hours of 2-4:20 p.m. (when she returned to her vehicle). However, she did leave the scene of the incident to go to the bank to stop all transactions via her credit/debit cards and check books. She then returned to the scene to report the incident. Police will follow up with Loss Prevention staff on any possible leads.

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a black female passed all points of sale with $283 worth of unpaid merchandise. He said he stopped her and collected the merchandise, but she ran away from the scene.

Two people who live on Winter Lane reported a reckless vehicle driving in the area of S. Moss Ave. They said the person was driving at a high rate of speed and, when they threw their hands up at him as he passed by, the driver stopped. They said the driver was a white male wearing blue pants and a black shirt. They said his truck had GA tags on it. An exchange of words happened and they went back home. Police checked the area for the truck and nothing was located.

A woman on Citico Avenue asked police for help with a disorder prevention. She wanted police present to make sure that her boyfriend did not cause trouble while she gathered her things. Police helped her gather her belongings and she left without incident. The boyfriend was not on scene.

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told place that a male friend texted her and told her he was going to rob someone for money. She said she felt she was going to be robbed by him. She said she just wanted to make police aware in case he came to her home. She said he has requested she take medication from her place of work so he could sell them.

A woman on Jordan Drive told police someone stole the catalytic converter off her 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe while parked at her work sometime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a man for speeding at 4556 Shallowford Road. The man was given a warning, however he requested a report be completed for his job since he was going to be late.

A man told police an unknown person was seen at a Hamill Road residence, which was supposed to be vacant. Police found a man at the residence who said he just purchased the house and had just arrived from California. Police observed the area as secured and did not see any signs of illegal activity.

Residents of an apartment on Hixson Pike complained to police that their upstairs neighbors were stomping on the ground, inhibiting their ability to sleep peacefully. Police spoke with a black male in the apartment who said that he had an ongoing issue with noise from his upstairs neighbors. While there, police heard footsteps from upstairs, however they did not hear anything overtly loud or boisterous. Police then spoke with the residents of the apartment above. One of the residents identified himself and said he had just woken up from slumber. He said that he, or any other occupant of the apartment, was not causing excessive noise.