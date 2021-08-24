 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 74.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Donors Have Raised Over $108,000 For Longtime McCallie Faculty Member Who Lost Almost All In Flood

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Steve Bartlett
Steve Bartlett

Donors as of Wednesday morning had raised over $108,000 for a longtime McCallie School faculty member who lost his house, car and beloved book and magazine collection in Saturday's devastating flood.

Steve Bartlett, who had retired to Waverly, Tn., in 2011, had to go up to the attic in order to save his own life.

Mr. Bartlett was at McCallie for four decades as a history teacher and athletic trainer.

He had an especial love for Civil War history.

Thus far, 524 donors have taken part in a GoFundMe drive. The original goal was $10,000.

Jeff Kurtzman, who is heading up the drive, said, "If you worked at McCallie or went to school here before 2011, you knew Steve Bartlett. He walked all over campus and talked with everyone--at length!

"Unfortunately, as you may have heard, this weekend's flash flood in Waverly, Tennessee claimed Steve's house, car and virtually all of his possessions. Steve escaped the floodwaters in his attic, but six feet of water destroyed most everything else.

"The house itself is not salvageable, and Steve did not have flood insurance, so he will likely not receive any reimbursement for his house. His car is missing, carried away somewhere by the water. His prized collection of many thousands of books and magazines is also ruined, as are his clothes and belongings. 

"I talked to Steve this morning, and he is in good spirits, all things considered. He has decided to follow Rahm Emanuel's advice: 'You never let a serious crisis go to waste. It's an opportunity to do things you thought you could not do before.'

"Steve has decided not to rebuild and to leave all of that behind and start over in St. Louis to be closer to family. He has salvaged a few photos and mementos and six books, which amounts to about .1% of his collection. It's true they are just things, but those of you who know Steve know how important his books and magazines were to him.

"When he was here, Steve was always incredibly generous with his time, and no one was more dedicated to McCallie School or more friendly to everyone on campus. In honor of all the many gifts he gave us during his 40 years at McCallie, a GoFundMe has been started for friends, colleagues and former students to help Steve begin his new life as soon as possible. If you knew Steve, I hope you'll consider contributing: https://gofund.me/ddf1abd3


August 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Who Attacks With Ranch Dressing Winds Up With Punctured Radiator; Miller Lite Thief Is Back For More At Raceway

August 25, 2021

Councilwoman Coonrod Wants To "Get Our City Schools Back"

August 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A disorder was reported on Sunrise Lane. Police spoke with a man who said a woman came to his home and tried to come into his apartment with him. He said he told her that he had company over ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said Tuesday she has been researching "how we can get our city schools back." She said, "It just hasn't gotten any better since the merger." After a referendum ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Who Attacks With Ranch Dressing Winds Up With Punctured Radiator; Miller Lite Thief Is Back For More At Raceway

A disorder was reported on Sunrise Lane. Police spoke with a man who said a woman came to his home and tried to come into his apartment with him. He said he told her that he had company over and she became upset. He said the woman then went outside and threw a small container of ranch dressing on his car window. He said she also tried to run her car into his SUV, however, the trailer ... (click for more)

Councilwoman Coonrod Wants To "Get Our City Schools Back"

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said Tuesday she has been researching "how we can get our city schools back." She said, "It just hasn't gotten any better since the merger." After a referendum in 1995, the Chattanooga City Schools district was merged into the county schools in 1997. She said inner city students "are some of our most vulnerable" young people and would ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Record-Setting Tragedy

The newspaper rule is you never write “an all-time record;” the reason being a “record” includes “for all time” on its own. So, when I tell you that on Tuesday, Hamilton County had 331 new cases of the COVID virus reported, with a record number 135 Hamilton County residents already in area hospitals and a record of 65 in intensive care, trust me when I tell you we are in dire straits ... (click for more)

Sports

Walloping Wilson - Lookouts Slugger Rakes in 8-3 Win

Wilson Garcia probably knew the ball was gone the instant it left his bat. Exit velocity is all the rage in baseball nowadays, his mammoth swing had the kind of speed that would make sabermetric experts giddy. It exploded off his bat like a weapon of war and landed well over AT&T’s right field wall. His two-run home run started a run-scoring party that secured an 8-3 Lookout ... (click for more)

Vols Just 9 Days From Opener With Bowling Green

Tennessee football's countdown to kickoff has reached single digits as the Volunteers are nine days from opening the 2021 campaign under the Thursday night lights against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. After the 17th practice of preseason camp Tuesday morning, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select players met with local media to discuss UT's preparation for the season opener. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors