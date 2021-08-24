 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Votes 7-2 To Approve Allowing Multi-Use Fields At Montague Park

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Despite strong opposition from supporters of the adjacent Sculpture Fields, the City Council on Tuesday voted 7-2 to allow the CFC to build multi-purpose fields on 13 acres of Montague Park at E. 23rd Street.

Voting in opposition were Chip Henderson and Demetrus Coonrod.

Chairman Henderson said, "I can't put the two together." He said the existing use of the outdoor sculptures on 32 acres "is a place to reflect and meditate." He said, "I can't put the two together."

Councilwoman Coonrod said of the activities planned at the fields, "Black people don't gravitate to those sports." 

Council members Carol Berz and Darrin Ledford said there should be a place for both uses at the large park.

Officials said the fields would not just be for soccer, but for other uses such as rugby, lacrosse, football and ultimate frisbee.

The lease says there will be two fields; each field will be, at a minimum, 210’ x 320’. The playing surface will be grass or synthetic turf. If synthetic turf is utilized, it must be replaced, at expense of the CFC, when the surface is determined to no longer be safe or in a usable condition. The fields, grass or synthetic, are to be constructed to American Society for Testing and Materials standards.

One grass field will be 210’ x 320’. This is an existing field that will be improved and maintained.

Officials said with support from U.S. Soccer Foundation, a state of the art lighting system will
be installed. The lighting will be installed in a manner that will limit intrusion to neighboring properties, it was stated.

CFC will be responsible for landscaping and beautification of the entire leased premises

There will be an asphalt parking area that will provide a minimum of 180 spaces as well as concessions and a restroom facility.

A pavilion is to be constructed at a later date. With the exception of the pavilion, all site construction shall be completed by July 1, 2024.


August 24, 2021

City Council Delays Action On Move To Cut Division II Of City Court

August 24, 2021

2 More From Hamilton County Die From COVID, 331 New Cases; Tennessee Cases Top 1,000,000

August 24, 2021

Fleischmann Hits Move Toward "Socialist $4 Trillion Tax-And-Spend Spree"


The City Council has delayed action on a move to delete Division II of City Court after City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod raised a number of City Court issues. But it is expected to be approved ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 331 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,644. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 545 in the county. It ... (click for more)

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann hit the action of House Democrats voting to proceed with consideration of their "socialist $4 trillion tax-and-spend spree." He said, “While Americans are trapped ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council Delays Action On Move To Cut Division II Of City Court

The City Council has delayed action on a move to delete Division II of City Court after City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod raised a number of City Court issues. But it is expected to be approved in several weeks. At the close of a long discussion, Councilwoman Coonrod said she would support a resolution by Chairman Chip Henderson to do away with the division after the term of ... (click for more)

2 More From Hamilton County Die From COVID, 331 New Cases; Tennessee Cases Top 1,000,000

Hamilton County had 331 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,644. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 545 in the county. It is reported they were a man and a woman, both white, one age 41-50 and the other was age 61-70 or older. There are 226 patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Fifteen more ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Two Samaritans Met

The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Bible’s Gospel of Luke. (Luke 10:25–37) Per Wikipedia, it is about “a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left half dead alongside the road. First a Jewish priest and then a Levite comes by, but both avoid the man. Finally, a Samaritan happens upon the traveler. Although Samaritans and Jews despised each other, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Just 9 Days From Opener With Bowling Green

Tennessee football's countdown to kickoff has reached single digits as the Volunteers are nine days from opening the 2021 campaign under the Thursday night lights against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. After the 17th practice of preseason camp Tuesday morning, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select players met with local media to discuss UT's preparation for the season opener. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Transfer Portal Has Helped, Hurt Vols

Although Tennessee hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback, the Vols aren’t lacking for candidates. Taking head coach Josh Heupel at his word, he’s still evaluating Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey and will let the competition play out at least through the week. Heupel didn’t seem hard-pressed by the QB decision on Monday, even with the football season opener against ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors