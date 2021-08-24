City Council Votes 7-2 To Approve Allowing Multi-Use Fields At Montague Park

Despite strong opposition from supporters of the adjacent Sculpture Fields, the City Council on Tuesday voted 7-2 to allow the CFC to build multi-purpose fields on 13 acres of Montague Park at E. 23rd Street.

Voting in opposition were Chip Henderson and Demetrus Coonrod.

Chairman Henderson said, "I can't put the two together." He said the existing use of the outdoor sculptures on 32 acres "is a place to reflect and meditate." He said, "I can't put the two together."

Councilwoman Coonrod said of the activities planned at the fields, "Black people don't gravitate to those sports."

Council members Carol Berz and Darrin Ledford said there should be a place for both uses at the large park.

Officials said the fields would not just be for soccer, but for other uses such as rugby, lacrosse, football and ultimate frisbee.

The lease says there will be two fields; each field will be, at a minimum, 210’ x 320’. The playing surface will be grass or synthetic turf. If synthetic turf is utilized, it must be replaced, at expense of the CFC, when the surface is determined to no longer be safe or in a usable condition. The fields, grass or synthetic, are to be constructed to American Society for Testing and Materials standards.



One grass field will be 210’ x 320’. This is an existing field that will be improved and maintained.



Officials said with support from U.S. Soccer Foundation, a state of the art lighting system will

be installed. The lighting will be installed in a manner that will limit intrusion to neighboring properties, it was stated.



CFC will be responsible for landscaping and beautification of the entire leased premises



There will be an asphalt parking area that will provide a minimum of 180 spaces as well as concessions and a restroom facility.



A pavilion is to be constructed at a later date. With the exception of the pavilion, all site construction shall be completed by July 1, 2024.