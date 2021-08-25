 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Red Bank Picks Oregon Candidate For Next City Manager

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Martin Granum
Martin Granum

Red Bank has reached out to the state of Oregon for its next city manager.

Martin Granum, who is manager of facilities and parks services at Washington County, Ore., won by default after the other finalist, Jeff Burton, of Florida, dropped out.

The Red Bank Commission, at a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, directed City Attorney Arnie Stulce to begin contract talks with Mr. Granum, who is also a member of the Hillsboro (Ore.) School Board.

Mr. Granum, an Air Force veteran, has served as president of the Aloha (Ore.) Community Library Association board of directors.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Commission members said Mr. Granum was agreeable to a salary range similar to the former city manager, Tim Thornbury. He made $110,000, but part of that was extra pay for extra duties (public works director).

Honna Rogers of MTAS, who helped with the selection process, said Mr. Burton dropped out when he learned the salary range, saying it was too low.

At a prior meeting, Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton supported Mr. Granum, while Ruth Jeno and Ed LeCompte were for Mr. Burton. Pete Phillips earlier said that both Mr. Granum and Mr. Burton were top choices for him.

Mr. Thornbury said he left the post because of alleged interference from the mayor and vice mayor.


August 25, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

August 25, 2021

Georgia Has 90 More Coronavirus Deaths, 7,411 New Cases

August 25, 2021

City Of Dalton Offering Antibody Treatment At Drive-In Clinic


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BRIGGS, JESSIE JAMES UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) 08/25/2021 1 CHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 90 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,364. There are 7,411 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

The city of Dalton will begin offering monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients on a drive-in beginning on Friday. Officials said t he sign-up form will be posted on daltonga.gov ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BRIGGS, JESSIE JAMES UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) 08/25/2021 1 CHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER BRENT POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/25/2021 1 CRUTCHER, JAVARES KENTREL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 08/25/2021 1 CRUTCHER, JAVARES KENTREL POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 90 More Coronavirus Deaths, 7,411 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 90 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,364. There are 7,411 new cases, as that total reaches 1,048,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 71,521, which is an increase of 369 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,606 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Sherry Paty Is A Wonderful, Caring Person

It is deeply disturbing to see a public official speak callously of another public official’s character without any evidence to back up the statement. Councilwoman Coonrod unjustly spoke of Judge Paty as to a manner to slander the reputation of an admired and revered servant of the city of Chattanooga. Judge Paty serves the people by administering the law with decency and ... (click for more)

Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Offense finding Its Groove As Season Opener Nears

With Tennessee football treating this week as though it is a game week, the Volunteers completed their 18th practice of preseason camp Wednesday morning. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh spoke to local media after practice with the season eight days away. "We've taken this week very much like a normal game week," Golesh said. "This has worked out for us really well scheduling ... (click for more)

UTC Football Preview: Depth And Talent At Tight End Is Impresive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the seventh installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (1): Chris James Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (2): Jay Gibson, Juwan Tyus ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors