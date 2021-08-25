Red Bank Picks Oregon Candidate For Next City Manager

Red Bank has reached out to the state of Oregon for its next city manager.

Martin Granum, who is manager of facilities and parks services at Washington County, Ore., won by default after the other finalist, Jeff Burton, of Florida, dropped out.

The Red Bank Commission, at a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, directed City Attorney Arnie Stulce to begin contract talks with Mr. Granum, who is also a member of the Hillsboro (Ore.) School Board.

Mr. Granum, an Air Force veteran, has served as president of the Aloha (Ore.) Community Library Association board of directors.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Commission members said Mr. Granum was agreeable to a salary range similar to the former city manager, Tim Thornbury. He made $110,000, but part of that was extra pay for extra duties (public works director).

Honna Rogers of MTAS, who helped with the selection process, said Mr. Burton dropped out when he learned the salary range, saying it was too low.

At a prior meeting, Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton supported Mr. Granum, while Ruth Jeno and Ed LeCompte were for Mr. Burton. Pete Phillips earlier said that both Mr. Granum and Mr. Burton were top choices for him.

Mr. Thornbury said he left the post because of alleged interference from the mayor and vice mayor.