One person was shot and killed in the Dallas Hollow section late Saturday night.

At approximately 10:40 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1500 block of North Winer Drive for the report of a person shot.





Upon arrival, deputies located one deceased party. No names are being released at this time until successful notification of next of kin.

HCSO deputies currently have one person detained in connection to the incident.

Winer Drive is off Dallas Hollow Road.