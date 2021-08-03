 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Red Bank Commissioners Vote On 1st Reading To Raise Taxes 11 Cents

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - by John Wilson

Red Bank Commissioners voted unanimously on first reading on Tuesday night to raise the property tax by 11 cents.

The new $1.10 per $100 of assessed valuation was 10 cents below what Interim City Manager John Alexander had recommended and had been supported by Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton.

Red Bank's tax rate previously was $1.39. However, under the certified tax rate following reappraisals, it was rolled back to .99.

Mr. Alexander, who has served as city finance director for the past 10 years, said the $1.20 was needed "to keep our heads above water" and to avoid another tax hike for 5-6 years.

He said without any increase the city would have to pull $306,000 from its rainy day fund.

Mr. Alexander said Red Bank is a property tax dependent town like Lookout Mountain and Signal Mountain. He said its sales tax collections are far below other towns "that have Walmarts." He said, "I don't want to say we're putting it on the populace, but it's the only place we have to go."

Just prior to the vote for the $1.10 rate, Mr. Alexander said that amount would be enough to bolster the city's finances and provide a raise for firefighters. Under the recently approved budget, employees got a two percent raise.

Commissioner Pete Phillips made the motion for the $1.10 rate, saying the commissioners can re-evaluate later whether a higher rate is needed. Vice Mayor Dalton asked if that could be done as soon as six months, but City Attorney Arnie Stulce said, "You cannot change the tax rate in the middle of the fiscal year."

Commissioner Phillips, in his motion, cited the need to pay Red Bank employees well, saying the city faces competition from private employers who have had to raise wages in some cases to lure workers back. He said department budgets had been closely examined and they were being run on a tight basis.

Mayor Berry said the appraisal on her home went up 33 percent. She said at the $1.20 rate she would be paying $102 more a year.

Vice Mayor Dalton said the value on her house rose 50 percent. She said she would be paying $136.31 more at the $1.20 rate.

Commissioner Ruth Jeno said citizens had told her they wanted to know what the extra money was going to be used for. She said no plan had been presented with specific needs.

Commissioner Ed LeCompte said he would pay $105 more per year at the $1.20 rate. He said he personally was not opposed to that rate, but he said many citizens told him they objected to going that high.

At a public hearing, some citizens spoke in favor of an increase, while others were opposed. 

One citizen said, "To keep the lights on, I don't think $10 a month is too much."

Another said funds were needed to pay the employees more.

Shirley Dowlen, longtime resident, said $1.20 was "entirely too much" and a more gradual approach should be taken. 

David Hafley said when the budget was recently approved there was no talk then about needing additional income. 

Richard Floyd, former state representative, said Red Bank was "running toward socialism as fast as our little feet can carry us." A woman later said, "This is not socialism. This is a community."

 

 

 


August 4, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 3, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death With 20 In Intensive Care; County Has 156 New Cases; State Has 2,677 More Cases

August 3, 2021

Georgia Has Another 6,480 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 156 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 47,711. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 516 in the county. It is ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,750. There are 6,480 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000) --- BIAGIOTTI, JOI SOONE 45 SKYLINE DR ELLIJAY, 30540 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death With 20 In Intensive Care; County Has 156 New Cases; State Has 2,677 More Cases

Hamilton County had 156 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 47,711. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 516 in the county. It is reported to be a white male, age 41-50. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,776, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,419 active cases. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Meacham Hit On What Has Harmed America The Most

I was recently involuntarily sent a copy of the December 2019 House Intelligence Committee’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump and the Ukraine which I immediately prepared to put in the trash as being outdated in 2021. However, I noticed the six-page foreword had been written by McCallie School and Sewanee graduate Jon Meacham who also happens to be a Pulitzer Prize ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

The football conversation on Tuesday at Tennessee’s Neyland-Thompson Sports Center was almost exclusively about football. The fare was typical for a media-day setting and timely, considering preseason practice begins on Wednesday and the season opens Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. There wasn’t a second spent on recounting any games of dodge ball or kick ball that took ... (click for more)

Lookouts Snap Losing Streak With Timely Hitting

The Chattanooga Lookouts didn’t exactly knock down the walls at AT&T Field with their bats Tuesday night, but they did manage to get enough clutch hits to snap a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Lookouts improve to 17-17 at home and 40-36 overall while Rocket City falls to 37-39 overall. More importantly, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors