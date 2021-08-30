Flash Flood Watch Issued For Chattanooga Area With Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Approaching; Tornadoes A Possibility

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Chattanooga effective Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected to release 1-3 inches of rain in the area, or more in localized areas.

The National Weather Service said, "Heavy rains and even some isolated tornadoes will be a possibility. For flooding as rain bands move through the area. The primary areas of concern for heavy rains and flooding will be along the Cumberland Plateau and western portions of southwest Virginia where 2 to 4 inches of rain are forecast.

"The threat for isolated tornadoes will continue on Tuesday as rain bands from Ida continue to rotate into the forecast area. Primary concern will be south of roughly Athens, but the threat will extend into the northern Tennessee valley as well."

Roads will incur localized flooding as heavy rains persist and area creeks and rivers are overwhelmed, officials said.

Please report flooded locations by dialing the city's 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri at 423 643-6311.

Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525