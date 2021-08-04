DNA And Blood Are Focus Of 2nd Day Of Axe Murders Trial Held At Winchester

DNA and blood were the focus of the second day of Robert Joe Whittenburg’s trial in Winchester. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and is alleged to have used an axe to hack Deanna and Dedra Lawrence to death on Nov. 30 2017.

The slayings were at Pikeville in Bledsoe County, but a change of venue was granted to Franklin County.

TBI agent Keith Herron said Whittenburg did not speak to any officers before he gave a recorded interview, and that the defendant’s timeline of events matched up with further investigations.

Defense attorney Sam Hudson said, “He could have made up anything, he could have told you that Deanna and Dedra were physical with him and caused him to do that,” while prosecutor David Shinn said, “The proof is what he did say, not what he could have said.”

Attorney Hudson continued to emphasize that his client did not come up with a wild story, and he asked agent Herron “throughout his 50-minute statement, you were never able to catch him in an inconsistency with what he did that night?”



While agent Herron affirmed this, he also pointed back to yesterday’s recorded statement, where Whittenburg said, “It had to be me” when asked about what happened. The defense said that was more of a conclusion than an admission of guilt, and said the TBI could not know who picked up the axe or weapons during the events of that night.



“Suffice it to say, you investigated, saw blood and two dead bodies, and you don’t know who the primary aggressor was,” stated attorney Hudson.



Chip Andy, a TBI investigator who collected evidence from the crime scene and took samples, said he collected blood samples and hair from the axe, as well as items with RBS (reddish-brown stains) from around the residence. He said he found a knife and boxcutter with RBS and sent them in to be looked at. He said he had no role in the investigation aside from collecting evidence.



TBI forensic scientist Charley Castlebuono took that evidence and examined it for DNA. She said most samples had DNA from either Whittenburg or the Lawrences, including a glove found at the residence.



“This is a blue rubber glove from the kitchen,” Ms. Castlebuono said while pointing to a picture. “I tested four different stains and swabbed inside to see who may have been wearing the glove.”



She said the blood matched Dedra Lawrence and Whittenburg. The knife had Whittenburg’s DNA on several places, and the boxcutter did as well. She said the handle of the axe had Dedra Lawrence and Whittenburg’s blood and DNA, and the claw of the axe had Deanna and Dedra Lawrence’s DNA.



“With blood being a liquid, it is possible it could be wiped off by friction or more blood,” Ms. Castlebuono said when asked about why certain parts of the axe did not have both victims' DNA and blood despite it apparently being used on both victims.

