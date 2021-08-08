 Sunday, August 8, 2021 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ROBERT LEE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE 
2083 BURNT MILL ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, SHANE ANTHONY 
430 HERITAGE HILL CIR CLEVELAND, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BETTIS, JAYLAN 
166 KIMBRO STREET JACKSON, 36545 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWNER, JOHNNY L 
900 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BUYNOV, ANTON 
3018 BRIGHT 2ND , 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH 
1402 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN 
1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
CROWELL, JOSHUA LAMAR 
244 KISER BLVD MADISON, 35758 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELONEY, MARSHAYLA J 
2514 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DOCKERY, BRANDON 
3333 PINEWOOD AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
DRAPER, TAYLOR EUGENE 
1503 20TH ST.

N.W. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON 
224 POPULAR ST. CANTON, 30115 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
GARLEY, NELSON 
1511 CASTLEBERRY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GASTANETA, SEANN DANIEL 
106 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 307423898 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE 
8250 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS 
10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETT 
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN 
1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE 
1711 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LAWHORN, JOSEPH MICHAEL 
110 HENDRICKS BLVD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
LEA, TARA ELIZABETH 
3502 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEONARD, JESSICA MARIE 
133 BUNCH LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST. HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
LYNN, DAKOTA DALE RAY 
187 HULLANDER HALLOW RD. RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO 
106 PINTO LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCNABB, JOHNNY Q 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOLONEY, JEFFREY S 
1308 N GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PAINTER, TAYLOR BRADLEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI 
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PICKETT, NAKITA NSOMBI 
1027 CARROLL ST TUNICA, 38676 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POHL, ALEX PATRICK 
1129 RED HILL VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239185 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAKESTRAW, JANICE DENISE 
139 BOYNTON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1.,000
---
ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE 
602 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SIMMONS, STEVEN D 
149 CHESTUY CROSSING CALHON, 37309 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM 
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KIDNAPPING
---
TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON 
4101 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
VATTER, JACK K 
2022 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798837 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT 
2407 GARRET CHAPEL CHICAMAUGA, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WARD, CORY RANDAL 
7207 AMOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEST, ALISHA NICOLE 
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEST, DEREK P 
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374211628 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA 
3004 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
YATES, RANDY LEE 
316 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE


