Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, ROBERT LEE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE
2083 BURNT MILL ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, SHANE ANTHONY
430 HERITAGE HILL CIR CLEVELAND, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BETTIS, JAYLAN
166 KIMBRO STREET JACKSON, 36545
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWNER, JOHNNY L
900 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BUYNOV, ANTON
3018 BRIGHT 2ND ,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH
1402 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
CROWELL, JOSHUA LAMAR
244 KISER BLVD MADISON, 35758
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELONEY, MARSHAYLA J
2514 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DOCKERY, BRANDON
3333 PINEWOOD AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
DRAPER, TAYLOR EUGENE
1503 20TH ST.
N.W. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON
224 POPULAR ST. CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
GARLEY, NELSON
1511 CASTLEBERRY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GASTANETA, SEANN DANIEL
106 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 307423898
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE
8250 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETT
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE
1711 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LAWHORN, JOSEPH MICHAEL
110 HENDRICKS BLVD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
LEA, TARA ELIZABETH
3502 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEONARD, JESSICA MARIE
133 BUNCH LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST. HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
LYNN, DAKOTA DALE RAY
187 HULLANDER HALLOW RD. RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
106 PINTO LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCNABB, JOHNNY Q
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOLONEY, JEFFREY S
1308 N GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PAINTER, TAYLOR BRADLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PICKETT, NAKITA NSOMBI
1027 CARROLL ST TUNICA, 38676
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POHL, ALEX PATRICK
1129 RED HILL VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239185
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAKESTRAW, JANICE DENISE
139 BOYNTON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1.,000
---
ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE
602 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SIMMONS, STEVEN D
149 CHESTUY CROSSING CALHON, 37309
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KIDNAPPING
---
TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON
4101 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
VATTER, JACK K
2022 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798837
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT
2407 GARRET CHAPEL CHICAMAUGA, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WARD, CORY RANDAL
7207 AMOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEST, ALISHA NICOLE
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEST, DEREK P
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374211628
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA
3004 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
YATES, RANDY LEE
316 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE