Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ROBERT LEE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE

2083 BURNT MILL ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, SHANE ANTHONY

430 HERITAGE HILL CIR CLEVELAND, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BETTIS, JAYLAN

166 KIMBRO STREET JACKSON, 36545

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWNER, JOHNNY L

900 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUYNOV, ANTON

3018 BRIGHT 2ND ,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH

1402 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL

2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

---

CROWELL, JOSHUA LAMAR

244 KISER BLVD MADISON, 35758

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DELONEY, MARSHAYLA J

2514 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DOCKERY, BRANDON

3333 PINEWOOD AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

DRAPER, TAYLOR EUGENE

1503 20TH ST.

N.W. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON224 POPULAR ST. CANTON, 30115Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---GARLEY, NELSON1511 CASTLEBERRY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GASTANETA, SEANN DANIEL106 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 307423898Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC---HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE8250 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETT7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE1711 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LAWHORN, JOSEPH MICHAEL110 HENDRICKS BLVD RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION---LEA, TARA ELIZABETH3502 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEONARD, JESSICA MARIE133 BUNCH LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD727 E 11TH ST. HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---LYNN, DAKOTA DALE RAY187 HULLANDER HALLOW RD. RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO106 PINTO LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCNABB, JOHNNY Q3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOLONEY, JEFFREY S1308 N GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PAINTER, TAYLOR BRADLEYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PICKETT, NAKITA NSOMBI1027 CARROLL ST TUNICA, 38676Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POHL, ALEX PATRICK1129 RED HILL VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239185Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAKESTRAW, JANICE DENISE139 BOYNTON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1.,000---ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE602 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SIMMONS, STEVEN D149 CHESTUY CROSSING CALHON, 37309Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORKIDNAPPING---TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON4101 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---VATTER, JACK K2022 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798837Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000---WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT2407 GARRET CHAPEL CHICAMAUGA, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WARD, CORY RANDAL7207 AMOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEST, ALISHA NICOLE7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---WEST, DEREK P7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374211628Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA3004 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---YATES, RANDY LEE316 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE