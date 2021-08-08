Developers Of Major New Apartment Complex On Manufacturers Road Ask To Add A Fifth Floor

Developers of a major new apartment complex on Manufacturers Road are asking to be able to add a fifth floor.

There will be 250 apartment units with 250 parking spaces.

The project at 430 Manufacturers Road is to be constructed utilizing three existing parcels and will include the construction of a new private road that will wind through the complex and on toward the nearby Tennessee River.

The location is across from Ross's Landing Park and the Tennessee Aquarium.

Developers will need to get permission for the fifth floor from the Form Based Code Committee at a meeting on Thursday.

They said the taller buildings will match in building placement and massing to nearby properties.

The property is next to One North Shore Condos and the city's Renaissance Park.