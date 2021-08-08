 Monday, August 9, 2021 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Developers Of Major New Apartment Complex On Manufacturers Road Ask To Add A Fifth Floor

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Developers of a major new apartment complex on Manufacturers Road are asking to be able to add a fifth floor.

There will be 250 apartment units with 250 parking spaces.

The project at 430 Manufacturers Road is to be constructed utilizing three existing parcels and will include the construction of a new private road that will wind through the complex and on toward the nearby Tennessee River.

The location is across from Ross's Landing Park and the Tennessee Aquarium.

Developers will need to get permission for the fifth floor from the Form Based Code Committee at a meeting on Thursday.

They said the taller buildings will match in building placement and massing to nearby properties.

The property is next to One North Shore Condos and the city's Renaissance Park.


August 9, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is The One Who Superglued Her Door Locks; Lexus Thief Ditched It In A Hurry

A woman on Poplar Street showed police where someone had superglued the locks to her front door and broke a side window of her apartment. She believes her ex-boyfriend caused the vandalism. However, there was no evidence to support her beliefs. * * * A woman on Wilson Street said during the night someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole several items. She said ... (click for more)

District 9 County Commission Race Shaping Up By 2 Contenders Who Were Passed Over And Compromise Candidate Who Got Appointment

A District 9 County Commission race is shaping up next year involving two finalist candidates for the recent open seat and the compromise candidate who got it. Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse were among the finalists when the commission went to replace Chester Bankston, who moved to Florida. But neither could manage to get a majority on the then eight-member commission. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

DA Dust Up

The liberal ink flows like a perennial river on DA Neal Pinkston. The Times Free Press continues to reprint and reprint and reprint the same facts straying from journalism to seeking a political outcome or ruination of the person they are writing about. One story, maybe two at best, with the same facts would pass as journalism, but the never-ending reprints with the same ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Here’s To The Angels

In the last three weeks, as the Delta variant of the complex COVID puzzle strengthens its grip, I have read reams of stories about today’s bully, this highly contagious disease that has descended upon us when we are worn out after 18 months of pandemic war. Oddly, I’ve read from experts, pseudo-experts of Facebook and Twitter who I am convinced have no validity, and a healthy mix ... (click for more)

Sports

Hammered Again: Lookouts Embarrassed In 26-3 Loss

It was the same song, just a different verse for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Never, ever say that things can’t get worse when things aren’t going well because they can. Members of the Cincinnati's AA farm team will vouch for that. The Rocket City Trash Pandas took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 14-2 win on Saturday when nobody was sure that it could be any worse. Less than ... (click for more)

Mocs' Soccer Falls, 2-0, In Test Match To Vanderbilt

With just four days of training under their collective belts, the Chattanooga women’s soccer team took on 18 th -ranked Vanderbilt Sunday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Commodores came away with a 2-0 victory in the exhibition match. “Vanderbilt’s a top team,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “I think they were Top 10 last year so you’re going to ... (click for more)


