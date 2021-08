Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, RUFUS WESLEY

9012 SELMA STREET BAKERSVILLE, 93313

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

COOK, MATTHEW ROBERT

6232 RIM RIDGE CT Harrison, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

179 SUBSTATION LOOP Erin, 370615639

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE

2317 NO POND ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE

1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

MCMAHAN, DANGELO DMARCUS STEVEN

3507 SAN JOSE AVE FRESNO, 93711

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN

4505 COVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SMITH, MICHAEL DURAN

7907 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO

3512 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR(PTR UNLAWFUL REMOVAL DECAL)

---

THOMPSON, GUY CHADWICK

1362 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

VOGELSANG, MADISON T

3846 ATLANTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WINDMON, ANTHONY MONTRELL

719 FRAZIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

WOODLET, NOEL

308 SW 14TH CT FT LAUDERDALE, 33315

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE