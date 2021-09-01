 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Investigate Murder Of Therapy Counselor Found Dead Tuesday

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Glenn Fraser
Glenn Fraser

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Ringgold Police Department are investigating the murder of 54-year-old Glenn Fraser, a therapy counselor, who was found deceased Tuesday afternoon in his office.

Sheriff Gary Sisk said deputies were called to 30 Hidden Trace Dr. at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the counselor’s clients discovered Mr. Fraser deceased from multiple stab wounds in his office.

“Fraser’s clients were waiting for a scheduled meeting to begin when one of them opened a door to the counselor’s office to use a restroom and made the discovery,” Sheriff Sisk said. “We believe Fraser was alive early Tuesday morning but appears to have been absent from later scheduled meetings.”

Sheriff Sisk asks that anyone with information about Mr. Fraser or patients with missed appointments Tuesday to contact Detective Chris Lyons at (706) 935-2424, extension 2525. This includes information about a family that came by Mr. Fraser’s office between 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, described as a white male in his 50’s, a white female in her 20’s and a child about eight to 12 years of age, in a red or burgundy colored minivan.



Bounty Hunter Charged With Ordering Pair To Put 13-Year-Old Through "Boot Camp" At Bradley Central Campus

Georgia Has 126 More Coronavirus Deaths, 6,771 New Cases

Police Blotter: 3 Women Steal Clothes At Laundromat; Man Found Asleep In Car In Stranger's Yard With Car In Drive


The boss who authorities said sent two men to put a 13-year-old boy through "boot camp" on the campus of Bradley Central High School has been arrested. The men who were employed by Scorpion ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 126 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,806. There are 6,771 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A woman told police that when she stepped out of the Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 2227 E. 23rd St., to get change, three women stole her clothing from the machine. She said the women had been inside ... (click for more)



The boss who authorities said sent two men to put a 13-year-old boy through "boot camp" on the campus of Bradley Central High School has been arrested. The men who were employed by Scorpion Fugitive Recovery of Cleveland, Tn., were arrested earlier. They said they had acted on Bounty Hunter Dawn Renee Williams’ instructions. On Wednesday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 126 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,806. There are 6,771 new cases as that total reaches 1,097,709 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 73,534, which is an increase of 267 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,038 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Support Pay Increases For CPD Officers

Government's first responsibility is to protect its citizens from criminal mischief and violence. In the next several weeks, the Chattanooga City Council will vote on Chattanooga City Mayor Tim Kelly's proposed budget which includes pay raises for Chattanooga Police Department officers. I applaud Mayor Kelly for his stance on this issue and urge the Council to make sure our police ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

It’s soggy; my garden has sloshed underfoot as I take my first-of-the month walk on this September 1st, and rightly so. In August we got 2 ½ times the average monthly rainfall and that doesn’t include the last 48 hours of soakings from Hurricane Ida. This, of course, means a healthy crop of orchids and onions to distribute with Labor Day six days away: AN ORCHID to Becky Barnes, ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Counting On "Whole New Me" From Strapping Quarterback Transfer

Josh Heupel refers to the different position groups comprising Tennessee’s football team as if he’s a teacher and the players are convening in classrooms. The Vols’ first-year head coach uses the term “room” regularly in discussing these different units. Heupel referenced UT’s quarterbacks in that manner on Monday, when he announced Joe Milton III had been chosen from the three ... (click for more)

Mocs Have Quarterback Options As Austin Peay Game Approaches

Chattanooga will have options when the 18th-ranked Mocs host Austin Peay’s 20th-ranked Governors on Thursday night. Not the kind of option where the quarterback reads a defender before deciding to pitch, handoff, or keep the ball (although we may see some of that). For coach Rusty Wright, that word means he enjoys having several viable choices at both the quarterback and halfback ... (click for more)


