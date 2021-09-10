Retiring Becky Barnes Says Vaccination "Is The Way Forward"

Longtime Health Department administrator Becky Barnes, in a farewell message, again stressed the importance of vaccination.

She said, "It has been an honor to serve Hamilton County alongside Health Department staff for over 40 years. Incoming Interim Administrator Sabrina Novak is well-prepared to continue leading the Health Department and the pandemic response.

All Health Department staff members are working hard in various roles to address the pandemic.

The way forward for our community is through vaccination. Vaccination is the single-most important thing an individual can do right now to protect their health and the health of the community.

With gratitude, Becky Barnes