Armed Student Arrested For Domestic Assault At Central High School

A student was arrested Friday afternoon at Central High School.

Just before school was released, the school resource officer assigned to Central High School made an arrest of a juvenile male student after a domestic assault occurred on school property.

The student was charged with domestic assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

During the course of the arrest, the SRO also recovered a loaded Glock handgun with a high capacity magazine in the suspect’s possession.

As this incident and investigation involves juveniles, no further details are available at this time.