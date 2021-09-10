 Friday, September 10, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has New Record Number Of COVID Hospitalizations At 357; 4 More Deaths And 346 New Cases: State Has 11 More Deaths

Friday, September 10, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more death from the coronavirus and 346 new positive cases on Friday. The case number is up from 264 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 57,877. 

The death total is at 578 in the county. The new deaths are reported to be male; three white and one black; one age 41-50, two age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 357 in Hamilton County - up from 347 on Thursday.

Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 130 Hamilton County inpatients and 84 patients are in ICU, down from 86 on the day before. This is the highest number of hospitalizations of COVID to date. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 53,838, which is 93 percent. There are 3,461 active cases, down from 3,485 on Thursday.

Tennessee reported 5,168 new cases on Friday, up from 4,200 the day before, for a total of 1,124,713 coronavirus cases. 

There were 11 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Friday, down from 75 on Thursday, for a total of 13,890.

The state currently has 3,841 people hospitalized from the virus - an increase of 41.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.405 million. 

There have been 1,037,072 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  3,050 cases, up 20; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  19,716 cases, up 91; 164 deaths

Grundy County: 2,344 cases, up 7; 36 deaths

Marion County: 5,016 cases, up 15; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,888 cases, up 8; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,759 cases, up 12; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,980 cases, up 30; 86 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 2,547 cases, up 7; 30 deaths

Knox County: 66,798 cases, up 297; 734 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 109,095 cases, up 396; 1,029 deaths

Shelby County: 131,135 cases, up 196; 1,937 deaths, up 1


September 10, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

September 10, 2021

Goode Pleads Guilty To Murder, Gets Life

September 10, 2021

Armed Student Arrested For Domestic Assault At Central High School


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Sean Eugene Goode, 32, formerly of 2783 Deep Springs Road, on Friday entered a guilty plea to murder before Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks and per a negotiated plea agreement received a sentence ... (click for more)

A student was arrested Friday afternoon at Central High School. Just before school was released, the school resource officer assigned to Central High School made an arrest of a juvenile ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the ... (click for more)

Goode Pleads Guilty To Murder, Gets Life

Sean Eugene Goode, 32, formerly of 2783 Deep Springs Road, on Friday entered a guilty plea to murder before Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks and per a negotiated plea agreement received a sentence of life in prison. Goode was represented by Amanda McCoy of the Public Defender's Office. District Attorney Bert Poston handled the plea for the State. On the morning of Nov. 11, 2020, ... (click for more)

Opinion

There Should Be Equitable Distribution Of COVID Rescue Plan Funds

To the City Council and County Commission: The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP request equitable treatment of citizens in the allocation of funds received by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Chattanooga received approximately $40 million and Hamilton County $71 million of ARP funds, for a total of $111 million. The National Association of Counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 9/11: Willing To Die

It was several years ago when, by pure chance, Heather ‘Lucky’ Penney entered into my personal Hall of Fame. And tomorrow – the day she became one of America’s greatest heroines - will mark the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in my lifetime as an American. We’ll pause to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 on American soil, the 3,000 who were killed and the 25,000 who ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Day Info: Vols Vs. Pittsburgh In Johnny Majors Classic

After starting the Josh Heupel era with a convincing victory over Bowling Green last week, Tennessee will look to keep things rolling as it welcomes Pittsburgh to Rocky Top for a noon showdown at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Saturday's matchup between the Vols and Panthers has been dubbed the Johnny Majors Classic, named in honor of the late legendary head coach for both programs. ... (click for more)

Sixth Ranked Lee Women Win 1-0 Over Ohio Dominican

It took only three minutes and 15 seconds of the opening half for the sixth-ranked Lee women's soccer team to put a goal in back of the net and then let the defense handle things the rest of the way in the rugged and extremely physical 1-0 win against a talented and host Ohio Dominican University team on Thursday afternoon inside the host Panther football stadium. It was the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors