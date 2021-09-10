Hamilton County Has New Record Number Of COVID Hospitalizations At 357; 4 More Deaths And 346 New Cases: State Has 11 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more death from the coronavirus and 346 new positive cases on Friday. The case number is up from 264 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 57,877.



The death total is at 578 in the county. The new deaths are reported to be male; three white and one black; one age 41-50, two age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 357 in Hamilton County - up from 347 on Thursday.

Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 130 Hamilton County inpatients and 84 patients are in ICU, down from 86 on the day before. This is the highest number of hospitalizations of COVID to date.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 53,838, which is 93 percent. There are 3,461 active cases, down from 3,485 on Thursday.

Tennessee reported 5,168 new cases on Friday, up from 4,200 the day before, for a total of 1,124,713 coronavirus cases.



There were 11 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Friday, down from 75 on Thursday, for a total of 13,890.



The state currently has 3,841 people hospitalized from the virus - an increase of 41.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.405 million.



There have been 1,037,072 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 92 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,050 cases, up 20; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 19,716 cases, up 91; 164 deaths



Grundy County: 2,344 cases, up 7; 36 deaths



Marion County: 5,016 cases, up 15; 51 deaths



Meigs County: 1,888 cases, up 8; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,759 cases, up 12; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,980 cases, up 30; 86 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 2,547 cases, up 7; 30 deaths



Knox County: 66,798 cases, up 297; 734 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 109,095 cases, up 396; 1,029 deaths

Shelby County: 131,135 cases, up 196; 1,937 deaths, up 1