Goode Pleads Guilty To Murder, Gets Life

Sean Eugene Goode, 32, formerly of 2783 Deep Springs Road, on Friday entered a guilty plea to murder before Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks and per a negotiated plea agreement received a sentence of life in prison.  Goode was represented by Amanda McCoy of the Public Defender's Office.  District Attorney Bert Poston handled the plea for the State.  

On the morning of Nov. 11, 2020, Goode attacked his uncle, Ricky Lamar Pullen, on Pullen's front porch for reasons that remain unclear.  Goode, who lived next door, had spent the night at the residence and had eaten breakfast with his aunt and uncle that morning.  Elizabeth Pullen had stepped inside to make coffee when she heard her husband cry out for help and then found Goode on the ground with Mr. Pullen in a choke hold.  She was able to get Goode off of her husband for a moment but then the attack continued.  Deputies who responded to her 911 call found Goode still strangling Pullen and had to physically pull him off the victim, who was turning purple and unresponsive.  Pullen was later declared dead at the scene.

Goode told deputies that he "had to do it" and made additional statements to law enforcement at a later interview.  He attributed the attack to things Pullen had said, including on prior occasions, but did not claim self defense or allege that Pullen had done anything to provoke the attack that day.  Goode answered questions from the Court during his plea but did not elaborate on his motive for the killing.

Pullen's daughter and daughter-in-law attended the sentencing hearing and presented victim impact statements.  The family was supportive of the plea and sentence and glad to have some closure in the case which had until recently been expected to go to trial in November.

Goode’s only prior record was a misdemeanor marijuana conviction from 2006.  Had he gone to trial he would have faced a maximum sentence of life without parole.  By entering a guilty plea he received a standard life sentence for which he will become parole eligible in 30 years. 


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Armed Student Arrested For Domestic Assault At Central High School


Goode Pleads Guilty To Murder, Gets Life

