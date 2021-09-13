 Monday, September 13, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Investment Advisor Barnett Says Top Employees Secretly Started Rival Firm; Counter Suit Says Barnett Acted Fraudulently Amid Financial Woes

The owner of a longstanding Chattanooga investment firm has sued three former principals of the company, saying they secretly began operating a rival firm while continuing with him as staff members.

Warren Barnett is suing Chris Hopkins, George Thompson Bryant and Jennifer Hairston in Circuit Court.

Mr. Hopkins has since filed a counter complaint, saying that the three employees felt it necessary to start their own investment company "due to the ongoing and pervasive unethical , unprofessional and unlawful conduct of Barnett and Company through its principal, Warren Barnett."

He claimed that the actions of Mr. Barnett put the stability of Barnett & Company and its clients at risk.

Mr. Hopkins said after undergoing a heart transplant in April 2019 he was forced to return to work two weeks early because Mr. Barnett "had gotten so intoxicated at a work event, he had embarrassed and humiliated himself, and greatly upset the staff at Barnett & Company."

It was claimed that Mr. Barnett misused company funds, causing the firm to periodically become insolvent. It says he violated a 2019 agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and made false statements and representations on loan documents.

The counter suit says Mr. Barnett used Barnett & Company's FedEx account to send substantial bi-weekly cash payments to a female allegedly living in Louisiana. She was also provided with a vehicle, it was stated.

Mr. Hopkins claimed he worked "tirelessly" through the pandemic and loaned the company $497,000 to keep it from folding.

He said he "could not continue, in good conscience, to operate in a capacity to expose third parties to financial risk and ruin due to the actions of Warren Barnett."

The counter suit claimed that Warren Barnett "was often intoxicated and drunk at Barnett & Company offices and during company events, and engaged in harassing and unprofessional behavior" while at the office.

The suit says Mr. Hopkins helped grow the company and was given a $200,000 salary. It says Mr. Barnett was paid $600,000.

It says Mr. Barnett in 2015 invested in five Hilton Head properties that were "saddled in debt."

The counter complaint said Mr. Barnett "received public praise and recognition for the charitable contributions that were made by Barnett & Company. This resulted in Warren Barnett developing an insatiable desire to maintain a heightened social status and to continue to be viewed as a wealthy individual and owner of a financially thriving investment firm." The firm was giving away at least $200,000 per year, it was stated.

It was claimed at Barnett & Company was forced in 2018 to enter into some high-interest loans and by 2019 the financial condition of the firm "had reached dire straits." It says the SEC launched an investigation of the firm in August 2019 and in September issued a deficiency letter.

The SEC found that Barnett & Company "defrauded former clients and breached its fiduciary duty because it failed to refund to those clients unearned pre-paid advisory fees." Instead, it said some company funds went to country club memberships for Mr. Barnett.

Mr. Barnett pledged to the SEC that he would sell his investment properties in behalf of the company and would undertake no additional high-interest loans. 

It says due to the financial straits that Barnett & Company was unable to renew its errors and omissions issue policy and had to drop out of the Charles Schwab advisory group.

The suit by Warren Barnett says, "Under cover of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and while employed by Barnett & Company, defendants Christopher Andrew Hopkins, George Thompson Bryant, and Jennifer Kay Hairston plotted to form, and did form, Apogee Wealth Partners, LLC, in direct competition with their employer.

"While society was sheltering in place, they quietly operated Apogee Wealth Partners, LLC in direct competition with Barnett & Company for 10 months before their betrayal was discovered. Barnett & Company seeks relief for the defendants' breaches of their contractual and legal duties and injunctive relief to prevent them from profiting further from their treachery."

It says the three employees set up Apogee Wealth Partners and began operating it without the knowledge of Mr. Barnett.

The suit says they were all under non-compete agreements.

It says they were receiving full pay from Barnett & Company, while stating on documents they were devoting 40 percent of their time to it.


A woman on Market Street said a man threatened her with a power tool. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man she alleged threatened her. It was not a man, but a woman. No power tool was

Deangelo Ballard has been charged with gunning down 38-year-old Edward Melton on West Main Street after portions of the incident were caught on video. Ballard, 38, is charged with first-degree

Chattanooga Police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Frank Johnson on Teakwood Drive on May 8, 2020. Devonte White, 28, and Dominique Brown, 29, are both charged



Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Threatened Her With A Power Tool; Man Kicked Off Greyhound For Not Wearing A Mask

A woman on Market Street said a man threatened her with a power tool. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man she alleged threatened her. It was not a man, but a woman. No power tool was found. Witnesses on scene stated that the woman was just yelling at everyone. Police transported the woman back to her residence at Patten Towers. * * * A man on Michael Lane said his ... (click for more)

Deangelo Ballard Charged With Gunning Down Edward Melton In Incident Partially Caught On Video

Deangelo Ballard has been charged with gunning down 38-year-old Edward Melton on West Main Street after portions of the incident were caught on video. Ballard, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. On Aug. 3 at 12:45 a.m., police were summoned to 747 W. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 2021 Ig Nobel Prizes

I have long been a huge fan of the Ig Nobel Prizes, an annual ceremony based on scientifically grounded principles that make you laugh due to their silliness but to also think because each is proven very solidly a serious scientific research paper. The 2021 Awards, always presented at Harvard, were announced Thursday night and each recipient was awarded a cash gift for the first ... (click for more)

Sports

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)

Abby Rector Has 300th Collegiate Kill As Bryan Volleyball Defeats Bluefield

Former Hixson High star Abby Rector surpassed her 300th collegiate kill with a new career-high of 17 at the Bryan College Volleyball team defeated Bluefield on the road. Bryan dropped the first two sets, 23-25 and 27-29, and appeared the be on their way to a potential sweep. However, the flip switched heading into Set 3, and the team fought to win another close set 26-24. Bryan ... (click for more)


