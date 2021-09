Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARDEN, WILLIAM CLYDE

1005 GIPPENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND

2449 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

BEAMON, RICKY LEE

201 EADS ST APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BEAVERS, KATIE LANEE

4160 AIRPORT RD SE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BEST, DEMEATRICE

950 SPRINGCREEK RD APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

UNLAWFUL POSS.





OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU46 CLAUDE LANE RINGGOLD, 30755Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BROWN, JUMONTE JAMAL8108 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OFA FI---BUFORD, JERRY JEROME2108 EAST 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY30 TUNNEL BLVD. APT. 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---ECKART, KEITHEN EDWARD3207 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED RAPE---EVANS, SHANNON ROSE701 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---FORD, CRISTY ANN86 CLYDESDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HAMMOND, HEATHER NICHOLE7710 LEE HIGHWAY ROOM 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HEARD, REBECCA L107 KANSAS STEVENSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULT ON POLICE---HENSON, SUSAN JOANN900 AIRPORT RD,APT LOT 30 WHISPERING PINES CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KENDRICKS, FRUNSEZ OMAR4104 VILLA GREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MANN, KRISTY LYNN511 N Broadway St Knoxville, 379177408Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MARTINEZ, CHRISTIAN535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGILL, TAMMY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORE, JERMARIO DEWAYNE3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE3401 CAMPBELL STREET, APT 914 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE7517 MAHAN GAP ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY LEBRON5640 HWY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, BRANDI MICHELLE8521 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373638586Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SMITH, STEVEN KENNETH5444 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---SWALLOWS, KAITLYNN LESHAE553 WHITE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE1801 BLYTT AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TATUM, ISIAH1 EAST 11TH ST APT. 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY---TOMAS-SIMON, ANER OLIVER3223 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VELASQUEZ-DIAZ, ADOLFO ALBERTO1614 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNDERAGE DRINKINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---VINEYARD, DAVID LEE3003 1//2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071606Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR