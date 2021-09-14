 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Walker County Getting 800 New Jobs; County Had Been Competing Against Site In Mexico

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Walker County, Ga., is getting 800 new jobs, members of the county's Development Authority were told on Tuesday.

Robert Wardlaw, development director, said the announcement will come from the state, telling the name of the company and details of the project.

He said Walker County officials have been dealing with the prospect from before the start of COVID-19, and it has been delayed by the pandemic.

Mr. Wardlaw said the company had been deciding upon either Walker County or a location in Mexico, but county officials were recently told it will be located in the county with 35 workers on site by the fourth quarter of the year.

It is due to ramp up to 210 employees in 2022 and to 800 by 2023, he stated.

Mr. Wardlaw said the total of workers is about twice what was initially projected.

He said, "This is a big deal. It is significant. The governor is directly involved."

Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Commission chairman, said, "The state has been competing on the international level on this project."

Mr. Whitfield said it is envisioned that the large number of employees will come from within the county, but also from neighboring counties. He said, "I was surprised how many people from Chattooga County work in Walker County." 


House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised

Chattanooga Police said they have contacted a man who was attacked by a gang near the riverfront on Sunday and are now seeking the public's help in identifying the attackers. Police said,

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality

Roy Exum: A Chaplain's Memory

When America was attacked this time 20 years ago, Jim Jenkins was a Navy chaplain assigned to a group of Coast Guard chaplains and, as fate would have it, they were immediately deployed to New York City's ground zero, where each was desperately needed. There were 3,000 casualties amidst soul-shaking circumstances – indeed – and the fact Chaplain Jenkins ministered to hundreds of

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Fluid At UT

Josh Heupel answered a question regarding Tennessee's quarterback situation on Monday with a passing thought. How ironic – for now anyway. The Vols' first-year head coach dismissed without elaborating any connection between the prevailing uncertainty at the position and adversity. Heupel then said "multiple factors" will determine who starts against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women's soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. "We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0," head


