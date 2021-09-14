Collision With 3 Trucks On Highway 153 Leaves 2 Injured

An accident on Highway 153 at the Bonny Oaks Drive exit left two people injured

An accident on Highway 153 at the Bonny Oaks Drive exit left two people injured

An accident on Highway 153 at the Bonny Oaks Drive exit left two people injured

An accident on Highway 153 at the Bonny Oaks Drive exit left two people injured

An accident on Highway 153 at the Bonny Oaks Drive exit left two people injured

A three truck accident on the Bonny Oaks Drive exit on Highway 153 left two people injured Tuesday just after noon.

Chattanooga firefighters said they dealt with a tough vehicle extrication and after 25 minutes they were able to successfully rescue a trapped patient from the wreckage.

The collision included an 18-wheeler, a pickup truck and a lawn care box truck.

The box truck left the roadway, struck a power pole and flipped over, said officials.



One patient was out of the truck when firefighters arrived and another was trapped inside.

Squad 13, Squad 7, Quint 6 and Battalion 2 (Green Shift) responded.



During the heavy extrication, firefighters stabilized the truck and worked to remove the patient from the overturned vehicle.

Both patients were injured and transported to the hospital.

Chattanooga Fire Department officials said it was a complex operation and CFD’s crews did a great job as they acted fast to help someone in need.