September 15, 2021
In a letter to congressional leaders, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and 22 other attorneys general warn that legislation under consideration in Congress would allow the United ... (click for more)
County Commissioner Tim Boyd said the county should withhold county funds being used to pay Melydia Clewell, the wife of District Attorney Neal Pinkston. Ms. Clewell works in the DA's office.
He said DA Pinkston told commissioners during budget hearings in May that county funds would not be used to pay any of his relatives. Ms. Clewell's brother also works in the DA office. Some ... (click for more)
Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)
There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)
With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign.
After evaluating ... (click for more)
The 22nd-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed into the lion’s, er Wildcats den this weekend. The squad heads north to Lexington, Ky., for a meeting with SEC leader Kentucky.
The Mocs are fresh off a dominant defensive performance in a 20-0 triumph at North Alabama while UK is the lone 1-0 team in the SEC defeating Missouri 35-28 at Kroger Field. Both squads pride themselves ... (click for more)