 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 72.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Clem Says County Should Not Have Cut Election Office Budget

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Election Commissioner Chris Clem has written County Attorney Rheubin Taylor and County Finance Director Lee Brouner saying the county should not have cut the election office budget.

Mr. Clem, who was at one time the attorney for the Election Commission, said the county is required under state law to provide "all reasonable expenses" to the election office. He said for other offices the county is not under that requirement.

The letter says:

Rheubin and Mr. Brouner:      

I was recently informed that county government significantly cut the Hamilton County Election budget without discussing these cuts with the Election Commission or with the executive director.  I understand that when asked about these significant cuts that the county commented that the county budget process treats all departments the same and that the election office must take what is offered. 

                T.C.A. Section 2-12-109 requires that the County Election Commission be treated differently.  If a county fails to appropriate funds sufficient to pay expenses that are reasonably necessary for the discharge of the statutorily mandated duties of its county election commission, such commission may petition the chancery court of the county in which such election commission is located to compel the appropriation of such funds.”

            No other county department has a statute requiring the county to pay for all “reasonably necessary” expenses.  That is very low threshold for approval of what must be paid.  And, no other county department has a specific statute that says if the expenses are not approved that the local Chancellor shall issue an order to “compel appropriation of such funds.” 

To be blunt, the election commission is not bound by your offices refusal to pass our budget.  If we decide to fund the “reasonably necessary” expenses cut from our budget then the county will not only be ordered to pay for these items but the county will also be ordered to pay the $10k to $20k in legal fees it takes to obtain the Chancery Court Order to compel payment.           

As a practical matter it would have only taken an hour of the Budget Director’s staff’s time to come sit down with the Election Coordinator or with the Election Commission to discuss the budget issues and come to a compromise.  We are very reasonable.  We compromise.  We work with people.  We resolve conflicts. 

Next years elections are very, very important. We take that responsibility seriously.  The items cut from our budget included a position to deal with the incredibly huge increase in absentee and mail in ballots.  It is critical and “reasonably necessary” that this position be funded.  There are ways to resolve budget issues.  Unilaterally cutting the election budget without discussing it with us and working with us is not the correct process under T.C.A. Section 2-12-109. 

The Election Commission has unanimously voted on a budget which our Election Coordinator is obligated to follow – regardless of your refusal to approve our budget.  It is not too late to send a staff person from the Budget Director’s office to discuss these matters with the election coordinator and/or with the election commission. 

Mr. Clem also said:

The Election Commission can easily establish under the TCA Section 2-12-109 that the expenses cut from our budget were reasonably necessary. 

 

  1. We saw a 600% increase in absentee ballot request in 2020. We had a temporary employee that is being paid through the county's temp service that has been filling that void but for consistency we needed to lock down someone full time for that role.

 

  1. The other major cuts to our budget were involving legal services. I requested $70,000 and it was cut down to $30,000. Every single reported case on election legal fees has required the county commission to pay 100% of all legal fees of the election commission. Remember, it was your office that refused to handle our cases.  Now, we have $90,000 in legal fees for 2021 and growing.  You will not find a single reported case that denies the election commission its legal fees.  The county must pay the legal fees.    

 

  1. We were cut $12,780 from our Office supplies line item which includes our paper ballots we order.

 

  1. We requested $20,000 for Covid supplies needed which would include cleaning supplies, masks, hand sanitizer, etc. for the polling places and that was cut down to $0.

 

  1. Overall, we were cut just over $100,000 from what was requested and the Election Commissioners approved.

 

  1. The two largest concerns were the new position requested and the legal fee cut.

 

  1. We were never notified throughout this process of any of these cuts. We only found out when the budget was passed and uploaded for final review.

 

  1. The election commission has passed the budget. We have ordered the Election Coordinator to comply with our budget as passed by the Election Commission  (not as passed by the county). 

 

  1. Shouldn’t the county send over a low level budget staff person to try and work out these details? 

 

  1. Read carefully T.C.A. Section 2-12-109.  It clearly requires that the County Election Commission be treated differently.  “If a county fails to appropriate funds sufficient to pay expenses that are reasonably necessary for the discharge of the statutorily mandated duties of its county election commission, such commission may petition the chancery court of the county in which such election commission is located to compel the appropriation of such funds.”

 


September 15, 2021

Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

September 15, 2021

Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

September 15, 2021

Jailer Who Had Sex With Inmate Gets 5-Year Prison Sentence


The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A former jailer for the Murray County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced on Wednesday to serve five years in prison followed by 10 years on probation for the crimes of sexual contact with an inmate ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning Thursday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Everlywell mail-in PCR test kits, intended for ages 16 and older, are still available. To view the current availability of each test kit, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov ... (click for more)

Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches 1,173,584 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 77,118, which is an increase of 258 from the day before. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For Game Vs. Tennessee Tech Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against Tennessee Tech. This is UT’s third home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for noon in Neyland Stadium, and gates will open at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on Twitter for the latest updates on game information. ... (click for more)

Vols Look To Create Game-Changing Plays For Tennessee Tech Matchup

With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign. After evaluating ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors