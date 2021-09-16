Chris Angel Installed As The 10th Headmaster At Baylor School

Christopher B. Angel, Baylor Class of ’89, was installed as the school's 10th headmaster.

Baylor School Headmaster Scott Wilson had announced his retirement at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Board Chairman Ryan Crimmins later announced the selection of Chris Angel.

He had been serving as headmaster at Hammond School in Columbia, S.C., a college preparatory day school for boys and girls in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

Dr. Herb Barks Jr. ’51

Former Baylor Headmasteralso served as headmaster at Hammond from 1989-2006, and Scott Wilson also served in various roles at Hammond from 1990-97 including upper school head, director of admission and financial aid, history instructor, and boys varsity basketball coach.