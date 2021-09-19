Former Signal Vice Mayor Susan Robertson Dies At 75

Longtime Signal Mountain environmental and community activist Susan Robertson, chosen early in 2007 to serve as one of the town’s five city council members, died Friday in Memorial Hospital.

An ardent environmentalist and believer in open government, Mrs. Robertson’s appointment to the council came just months after two prior members had been recalled by voters angry over their decision to rezone the Shackleford Ridge area to allow 1/3 acre lots.

Before long, she and fellow fledgling council member Annette Allen had plunged headfirst in their new responsibilities.





Allen. “It’s difficult to overstate how hard Susan worked on the council,” according to Mrs.Allen.





“A talented writer, Susan drafted copy for the town’s website, helped staff write the personnel manual and drafted dozens of resolutions and ordinances,” she recalled. Further, Mrs. Mrs. Robertson helped create a new Signal Mountain Tree Board, and fought for conservation of the town’s green spaces.





Mrs. Robertson’s commitment to open government, according to Mrs. Allen, inspired her to also create “Council Notes,” a weekly column aimed at keeping the community engaged in what its government was doing.

In the column she detailed issues coming up before both the town council and the planning commission, outlined actions taken by the council and alerted readers to upcoming town events.

“Susan cared deeply about her town and fought tirelessly to maintain its character before, during and after her service on the town council,” Mrs. Allen noted. “The countless hours Susan gave the town created a model for government transparency and thoughtful decision-making based on community input.

Former Mayor Bill Lusk, who also served with her on the council, remembered her working tirelessly for the community.





"She was instrumental in revising and rewriting town code that was outdated and, often, inaccurate," he said. "She was a driving force behind the preservation of our public lands, while working always to improve the quality of life in out community."





"Susan takes with her an institutional knowledge that will be impossible to replicate," he concluded. "RIP, Susan Robertson."





Similar sentiments were echoed by longtime allies such as Barbara Womack, a founding member and current vice chair of the tree board.







“Susan was a champion of the environment,” Mrs. Womack said. “She co-founded the Signal Mountain Tree Board that has protected hemlocks on public and private property. (Also) when she was on the town council she played a large role in preserving town parks by helping to place them in a conservation easement.”





Over the years her hard work was noted and widely supported, In 2010, for example, when she was seeking a second term on the council, numerous letters to the editor backing her candidacy appeared in local newspapers.