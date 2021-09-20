Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, 77 New Cases; Number Of Active Cases Drop; Tennessee Has 38 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more coronavirus deaths on Monday, four male and two female, three black and three white, one between the ages of 41-50, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and one over the age of 81. There have been 77 new positive cases since Friday. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,221. The death total is at 603.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 306 in Hamilton County - down from 319 on Friday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients and 86 patients are in ICU, up from 82 reported Friday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 56,772, which is 94 percent. There are 2,846 active cases, down from 3,097 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 1,500 new cases on Monday, down from 6,446 on Friday, for a total of 1,190,689 coronavirus cases.



There were 38 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 14,450.



The state currently has 3,274 people hospitalized from the virus - 76 fewer than on Friday.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.695 million.



There have been 1,107,829 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 93 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,249 cases, up 22; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 20,827 cases, up 228; 166 deaths



Grundy County: 2,541 cases, up 44; 36 deaths



Marion County: 5,355 cases, up 55; 52 deaths



Meigs County: 2,011 cases, up 28; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,947 cases, up 35; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 6,476 cases, up 118; 89 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,771 cases, up 31; 30 deaths



Knox County: 71,997 cases, up 947; 790 deaths, up 6



Davidson County: 113,876 cases, up 936; 1,061 deaths, up 4



Shelby County: 137,018 cases, up 1,116; 1,996 deaths, up 29