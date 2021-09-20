 Monday, September 20, 2021 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, 77 New Cases; Number Of Active Cases Drop; Tennessee Has 38 More Deaths

Monday, September 20, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more coronavirus deaths on Monday, four male and two female, three black and three white, one between the ages of 41-50, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and one over the age of 81. There have been 77 new positive cases since Friday. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,221. The death total is at 603.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 306 in Hamilton County - down from 319 on Friday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients and 86 patients are in ICU, up from 82 reported Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 56,772, which is 94 percent. There are 2,846 active cases, down from 3,097 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 1,500 new cases on Monday, down from 6,446 on Friday, for a total of 1,190,689 coronavirus cases. 

There were 38 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 14,450.

The state currently has 3,274 people hospitalized from the virus - 76 fewer than on Friday.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.695 million. 

There have been 1,107,829 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 93 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  3,249 cases, up 22; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  20,827 cases, up 228; 166 deaths

Grundy County: 2,541 cases, up 44; 36 deaths

Marion County: 5,355 cases, up 55; 52 deaths

Meigs County: 2,011 cases, up 28; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,947 cases, up 35; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 6,476 cases, up 118; 89 deaths

Sequatchie County: 2,771 cases, up 31; 30 deaths

Knox County: 71,997 cases, up 947; 790 deaths, up 6

Davidson County: 113,876 cases, up 936; 1,061 deaths, up 4

Shelby County: 137,018 cases, up 1,116; 1,996 deaths, up 29


September 20, 2021

Georgia Has 191 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,490 New Cases Since Friday

September 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

September 20, 2021

Woman, 86, Dies In Dalton House Fire


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 191 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,426. There are 9,490 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was ... (click for more)

A fire at a home in Dalton, Ga., claimed the life of an elderly resident on Sunday evening. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Dalton Fire Department, but preliminary indications ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 191 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,490 New Cases Since Friday

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 191 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,426. There are 9,490 new cases as that total reaches 1,191,105 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 78,376, which is an increase of 816 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,755 cases, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was just enjoying the evening air. The vehicle was a tan Honda Accord that was identified as hers. Police conducted a brief field interview and obtained an updated address and phone number. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 3-1 Over Visiting North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves welcomed North Carolina FC to CHI Memorial Stadium, the den, Saturday night looking to get back to winning ways. In a shift to the starting XI, the Red Wolves changed it up by bringing in Ronaldo Pineda to play at right back with Jonathan Ricketts shifted out to the left. The first half started out with both sides growing into the game well, but neither side managed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors