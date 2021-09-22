Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 172 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 172 new positive cases, down from 183 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,576. The death total is at 610.

The deaths were reported to be one man and one woman, both white, both age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 272 in Hamilton County - down from 278 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 89 Hamilton County inpatients and 74 patients are in ICU, down from 83 reported Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 57,324, which is 95 percent.

There are 2,642 active cases, down from 2,848 on Tuesday.