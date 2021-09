Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

1526 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIVENS, LYNDELL DEWAYNE

3527 CHANEL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BRYANT, CHASITY NICHOLE

5983 DRY VALLEY LN MC DONALD, 373534100

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURKHART, BRENT ALAN

10528 HIXSON PIKE LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN

5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAMERON, HEATHER A

1349 COUNTY ROAD 609 ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SPEEDING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

---

COX, KENNETH EUGENE

201 E ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CROCKETT, DARRELL WAYNE

17223 HEART OF PALMS DR TAMPA, 33647

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DAVE, DION SABRENO

4535 LAKE HAVEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUNN, BRIYANA CHANELL

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE

4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 374162375

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EVETT, TYLER S

5002 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FAIRBANKS, CARL DEWITT

505 RETRO HUGHES SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREEN, KEALEY DONTEZ

3 SHERIDAN CIRCLE, APT.

B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---GREENE, JOHN WESLEY5000 N MOORE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER 1,000---GRIMES, JERMAL DEVOL4313 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY13764 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING TAGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HAYNES, STANLEY QUINTEZ313 SAGEFIELD DR TUPELO, 38801Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HILL, LESLIE CARTESE647 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---IVAKHOV, VALERIY127 LEDFORD LN MC DONALD, 373535462Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF AN AUTOFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITY---JOHNSON, JUSTIN M5311 KEITH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, KYLA HOPE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---LOCKRIDGE, DANIEL CHOMELESS SPRING HILL, 37174Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE9309WACONDA DRIV CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I (HERION)---MANZER, MARK CHRISTOPHER4311 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091648Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE2912 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071525Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN953 BOYNTON DR APT 242 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---NASH, HAVEN NICHOLE510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ632 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112023Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---PATTERSON, WINCHELL LEONARD2041 ROOSEVELT AVE CINCINNATI, 45240Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMIREZ-SIMON, AUDIN2102 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROGERS, KENDRICK STEFFON207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RUSSO-WOOD, PATRICIA LHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHROPSHIRE, BERNARD1905 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SIVLEY, JONATHAN DEWAYNE148 CALHOUN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMEDLEY, MICHAEL JOSEPH318 WHITE OAK DR DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---SOARES, SCOTT DHIOMELESS OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---SPENCER, NICHOLAS GREGORY670 CHARBELL ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING***MUST APPEARRECKLESS DRIVINGREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---STONE, JOSHUA DAVID5312 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123004Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TAYLOR, CANDISS ANGELICA1225 LANG STREET NORTH EAST CEL, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, DAVID ALLENPO BOX 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---THATCH, BLAKE GREGORY1834 BROCKTON GLN NE ATLANTA, 30329Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALKER, DAVID KEITH7101 SIM RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---WEAVER, PHILLIP JAMES146 CRAWFORD LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBB, ANTHONY J8412 SONESTA DR KNOXVILLE, 379382029Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN3703R REDDING RD RED BANK, 374154121Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN1103 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT