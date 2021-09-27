Georgia Has 138 More Coronavirus Deaths And 6,609 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 138 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,122.



There are 6,609 new cases as that total reaches 1,213,586 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 80,140, which is an increase of 528 from Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 7,933 cases, up 53; 81 deaths, up 2; 286 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,495 cases, up 48; 78 deaths; 230 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,722 cases, up 14; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,090 cases, up 56; 103 deaths; 337 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 18,617 cases, up 77; 287 deaths, up 1; 874 hospitalizations, up 3