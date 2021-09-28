Man Shot And Killed Sunday Night On Willow Street
A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday night on Willow Street.
Chattanooga Police responded to the 500 block of North Willow Street at approximately 11:48 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that the victim was standing outside when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.