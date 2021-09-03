Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, MARK DANIEL
933 SAND CAY WEST VENICE, 34285
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
OTHER
---
BOLES, CHRISTINA BLAKEMORE
832 MCROY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOG AT LARGE
VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS
---
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COLE, JAMES BRANDON
1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD APT# A15 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
DAVIDSON, DEMARQUIS
6305 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER
1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (REV LIC)
---
FUGET, KAISER KEVON
721 MANSION CIR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
GREN, MARCUS
1185 MTN CREEK RD APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN
4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215809
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUMPHREY-TWITTY, TARIK DESEAN
793 SUTTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
2419 N CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LOWE, JANNIE DOMONIQUE
701 NORTH BERMANTOWN RD.
APT, 401 CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCMILLIAN, DYNASTY
5700 ROPER ST APT J15 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
---
MENDEZ, JOSE DEJESUS
4311 GREENBRIAR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NASH, HAVEN N
1020 WEST 37TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
NUNLEY, JOSHUA WEYLIN
223 SOUTH WALNUT STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RACHELS, STEPHANIE DONNETTE
5306 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBINSON, AMY NICOLE
11740 LANTERN TR. BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA
4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, SHERRY DENISE
6527 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STALLION, TAYSHAUN
7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
STANFIELD, TRACY EDWARD
1 EAST 11TH ST. APR. 701 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOKES, TAMETRA NETAY
6 NORTH WILLOW ST APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, JOHNATHAN ANDREW
7735 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TUCKER, MONTRELL RAMON
5327 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILKEY, MISTY CHEY
205 COUNTY ROAD 500 ENGELWOOD, 37329
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II POSSESSION MET