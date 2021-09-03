 Friday, September 3, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, September 3, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, MARK DANIEL 
933 SAND CAY WEST VENICE, 34285 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
OTHER
---
BOLES, CHRISTINA BLAKEMORE 
832 MCROY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOG AT LARGE
VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS
---
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COLE, JAMES BRANDON 
1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD APT# A15 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
DAVIDSON, DEMARQUIS 
6305 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER 
1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (REV LIC)
---
FUGET, KAISER KEVON 
721 MANSION CIR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
GREN, MARCUS 
1185 MTN CREEK RD APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN 
4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO 
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215809 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUMPHREY-TWITTY, TARIK DESEAN 
793 SUTTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
2419 N CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LOWE, JANNIE DOMONIQUE 
701 NORTH BERMANTOWN RD.

APT, 401 CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCMILLIAN, DYNASTY 
5700 ROPER ST APT J15 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
---
MENDEZ, JOSE DEJESUS 
4311 GREENBRIAR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NASH, HAVEN N 
1020 WEST 37TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
NUNLEY, JOSHUA WEYLIN 
223 SOUTH WALNUT STREET WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RACHELS, STEPHANIE DONNETTE 
5306 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBINSON, AMY NICOLE 
11740 LANTERN TR. BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA 
4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, SHERRY DENISE 
6527 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STALLION, TAYSHAUN 
7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
STANFIELD, TRACY EDWARD 
1 EAST 11TH ST. APR. 701 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOKES, TAMETRA NETAY 
6 NORTH WILLOW ST APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON 
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, JOHNATHAN ANDREW 
7735 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TUCKER, MONTRELL RAMON 
5327 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILKEY, MISTY CHEY 
205 COUNTY ROAD 500 ENGELWOOD, 37329 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II POSSESSION MET


September 3, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 2, 2021

Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

September 2, 2021

Judge Puts Down Permanent Injunction, Names Receiver In John Woods "Massive Ponzi Scheme"


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, MARK DANIEL 933 SAND CAY WEST VENICE, 34285 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern OTHER --- BOLES, ... (click for more)

A federal jury, following a three-day trial, convicted Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, Tn., of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at a clinic he owned in ... (click for more)

A federal judge in Atlanta has named a receiver and put down a permanent injunction in the case involving Chattanooga native John Woods, who the Securities and Exchange Commission said carried ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, MARK DANIEL 933 SAND CAY WEST VENICE, 34285 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern OTHER --- BOLES, CHRISTINA BLAKEMORE 832 MCROY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOG AT LARGE VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS --- ... (click for more)

Federal Jury Convicts Former Manchester, Tn. Clinic Owner Of Unlawful Opioid Distribution

A federal jury, following a three-day trial, convicted Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, Tn., of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at a clinic he owned in Manchester. Following the jury’s verdict, Allen was taken into custody. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., before Judge Travis McDonough. Allen faces up to 20 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Vaccine Mandates!

The need for skilled nurses in America has never been as great. The staffs at every hospital are stretched rubber-band tight and in Hamilton County (Chattanooga), it is so awful that the National Guard is being called out to “shore up our troops.” But the better trust is Chattanoooga’s largest hospital – locally owned Erlanger - is perfectly situated in an otherwise “perfect storm” ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Rolls Past Outmanned Bowling Green, 38-6, With New Fast-Paced Heupel Offense

Running backs Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each turned in 100-yard nights, as Tennessee scored four touchdowns on the ground and rushed past Bowling Green, 38-6, to open the Josh Heupel era in victorious fashion. With a crowd of 84,314 enjoying the opening contest of the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field, and the 125th season of Vol football, the Big Orange ... (click for more)

Austin Peay Spoils Home Opener For Football Mocs

Chattanooga’s Mocs had a chance to make a statement against a better-than-average opponent at Finley Stadium Thursday night, but it never happened. There had been a lot of pre-season hype about how many veteran players were returning and just how good these Mocs might be, but they left more questions than answers after falling to the Austin Peay Governors by a 30-20 final on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors