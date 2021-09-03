Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, MARK DANIEL

933 SAND CAY WEST VENICE, 34285

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern

OTHER

---

BOLES, CHRISTINA BLAKEMORE

832 MCROY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOG AT LARGE

VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS

---

BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COLE, JAMES BRANDON

1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD APT# A15 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

DAVIDSON, DEMARQUIS

6305 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER

1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (REV LIC)

---

FUGET, KAISER KEVON

721 MANSION CIR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

---

GREN, MARCUS

1185 MTN CREEK RD APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN

4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO

510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215809

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HUMPHREY-TWITTY, TARIK DESEAN

793 SUTTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

2419 N CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

LOWE, JANNIE DOMONIQUE

701 NORTH BERMANTOWN RD.

APT, 401 CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCMILLIAN, DYNASTY5700 ROPER ST APT J15 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE REPORTS---MENDEZ, JOSE DEJESUS4311 GREENBRIAR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NASH, HAVEN N1020 WEST 37TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---NUNLEY, JOSHUA WEYLIN223 SOUTH WALNUT STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---RACHELS, STEPHANIE DONNETTE5306 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBINSON, AMY NICOLE11740 LANTERN TR. BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, SHERRY DENISE6527 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STALLION, TAYSHAUN7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---STANFIELD, TRACY EDWARD1 EAST 11TH ST. APR. 701 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STOKES, TAMETRA NETAY6 NORTH WILLOW ST APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TAYLOR, JOHNATHAN ANDREW7735 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TUCKER, MONTRELL RAMON5327 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILKEY, MISTY CHEY205 COUNTY ROAD 500 ENGELWOOD, 37329Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II POSSESSION MET