 Friday, September 3, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has Record 84 ICU COVID Patients; 4 More Deaths And 296 New Cases

Friday, September 3, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 235 the day before. The total of cases in the county is now 55,571.

There have been four more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 565 in the county. It is reported it was three men and one woman; two white, one black and one other; and one age 31-40, two age 51-60 and one age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached 331 in Hamilton County - down from 338 yesterday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 102 Hamilton County inpatients and 84 patients are in ICU, up from 77 the day before. This is the highest number of ICU patients Hamilton County has had since the coronavirus began. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 51,525, which is 93 percent. There are 3,481 active cases, up from 3,470 the day before. 

 


September 3, 2021

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

September 3, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

September 3, 2021

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000, Including Another 2 Deaths In Walker County; 9,119 New Cases


A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,041. There are 9,119 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple complaints filed by Childrens Protective Services about inappropriate behavior by staff members at La Casa de Sidney, a facility for migrant children operated in Highland Park by the Baptiste ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Vaccine Mandates!

The need for skilled nurses in America has never been as great. The staffs at every hospital are stretched rubber-band tight and in Hamilton County (Chattanooga), it is so awful that the National Guard is being called out to “shore up our troops.” But the better trust is Chattanoooga’s largest hospital – locally owned Erlanger - is perfectly situated in an otherwise “perfect storm” ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Rolls Past Outmanned Bowling Green, 38-6, With New Fast-Paced Heupel Offense

Running backs Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each turned in 100-yard nights, as Tennessee scored four touchdowns on the ground and rushed past Bowling Green, 38-6, to open the Josh Heupel era in victorious fashion. With a crowd of 84,314 enjoying the opening contest of the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field, and the 125th season of Vol football, the Big Orange ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Agrees He Needs To Improve "Everything"

In his debut as Tennessee’s quarterback, Joe Milton III completed nine of his first 11 passes. He directed two first-quarter touchdown drives against Bowling Green encompassing 20 plays and five minutes. The scoring marches played out more like sprints, averaging 15 seconds per play. Neyland Stadium responded accordingly, especially a jam-packed student section. Vols baseball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors