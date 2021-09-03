Hamilton County Has Record 84 ICU COVID Patients; 4 More Deaths And 296 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 235 the day before. The total of cases in the county is now 55,571.



There have been four more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 565 in the county. It is reported it was three men and one woman; two white, one black and one other; and one age 31-40, two age 51-60 and one age 61-70.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached 331 in Hamilton County - down from 338 yesterday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 102 Hamilton County inpatients and 84 patients are in ICU, up from 77 the day before. This is the highest number of ICU patients Hamilton County has had since the coronavirus began.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 51,525, which is 93 percent. There are 3,481 active cases, up from 3,470 the day before.