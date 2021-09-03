Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000, Including Another 2 Deaths In Walker County; 9,119 New Cases
Friday, September 3, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,041.
There are 9,119 new cases as that total reaches 1,112,841 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 74,245, which is an increase of 468 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 7,146 cases, up 49; 71 deaths; 281 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,934 cases, up 50; 68 deaths; 208 hospitalizations, up 6
Dade County: 1,588 cases, up 13; 14 deaths; 65 hospitalizations
Walker County: 8,214 cases, up 78; 87 deaths, up 2; 316 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 17,413 cases, up 128; 249 deaths; 843 hospitalizations, up 1