Police Blotter: Woman Says When She Falls From Her Wheelchair, Her Daughter Doesn't Come Fast Enough; Woman Says She Gets No Lawn Love

An officer conducted a well-check on apartments on McBrien Road. The woman said she had fallen out of her wheelchair on several occasions. Sometimes her daughter will respond to help; however, there have been other instances where there was a significant delay in response. She believes that her daughter is taking longer on purpose. The officer suggested that she reach out to some sort of home care facility to help in the apartment, as well as purchase a Life Alert type device for future falls.

* * *

A woman on Cleveland Avenue said she had asked her husband to leave, but he sent her a text that he would be returning. The officer asked the woman why she had asked him to leave and she said, "I want to separate from him." The woman was informed that as the husband had not broken any laws and was still married to her, police could not take any action against him. The officer asked the woman to call back if there was an issue later.

* * *

A man on Longview Drive told police over the phone someone contacted his grandmother to scam her of money. The man said they pretended to be him and a lawyer, saying the man was arrested in Florida for drunk driving and he needed money for bail. The man said his grandmother did not provide the scammers with any money or other information.

* * *

An officer responded to an alarm at 2001 Gunbarrel Road. Police were informed by the reporting party looking at the cameras someone was messing with the back door. Once on scene, the officer spoke with a man who was at the back of the store. He said he was collecting his belongings and getting ready to leave. After running the man for warrants, the officer allowed him to leave.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with an employee who said a black male and white male passed all points of sale with $400 worth of

merchandise. She stopped both men who ran to a silver sedan without the stolen items. Walmart recovered the merchandise.

* * *

A man on East 10th Street called in about a white van parked in front of the residence. It was legally parked on the street.

* * *

An officer received a phone call about suspicious activity on Hixson Pike. The man, a locksmith, said yesterday he received a phone call to unlock someone's car door at her residence. He responded with a friend of his. He unlocked the car door for the lady (he did not remember her name) and she asked him to open a safe for him in her house. He said he initially declined until she presented a key with which he could open the safe, which he did. He said he then left the house and awaited her payment. She paid him $200 in cash, however he said he only wanted to charge her $75, however she insisted he take the $200, which he did.

* * *

A woman on McCutcheon Road said another woman was going to damage her car because they had been in an argument. The woman showed police messages stating such. Police talked to the other woman who said she has belongings in the first woman's car and she just wanted them back. She said the first woman wouldn't let her get into the vehicle to get the items and that she couldn't prove that they were hers.

* * *

An officer saw two vehicles in the rear parking lot of the Carver Recreation Center at 600 North Orchard Knob Ave. after hours. They were a white KIA sedan and a blue Chevy Impala. Both owners, a man and a woman, were in one vehicle and were identified. Both of them were run for warrants and there were no active warrants for either. The officer told them they couldn't be on the property after hours. They left without incident.

* * *



While on routine patrol on Williams Street, an officer saw a parked light blue Mazda M3I. The car was unoccupied but the headlights were on. In plain view, the officer saw a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana in the passenger seat. The vehicle was not stolen and police will keep a look out to find the owner.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to a disorder with a weapon on 6th Avenue Court. Upon arrival the officer saw a group of males running on foot. The officer attempted to pursue on foot. The potential suspects fled and the officer lost sight of them around 24th Street Courts. The officer tried to find the reporting party, however was unsuccessful.

* * *



A woman on East 8th Street called police to report her 2012 Honda Civic was parked on the parking lane in front of her residence when someone broke into it. She said her vehicle was locked and thinks the unknown used a wire or such to get in. She said she found no damage to it. She said the only thing stolen was the locking lug nut key. She does not know the cost to replace the missing nuts.

* * *

A man on Riggins Drive said someone took his truck sometime during the night. He said he parked his vehicle in his driveway and the next morning he woke to find the truck gone. The man said the truck was locked and secured with the keys inside the home. His truck was entered into NCIC as stolen. Later a woman at the residence called police to say one set of keys to the man's truck was left inside of her unlocked vehicle that was parked beside the truck. Police were later dispatched to a suspicious vehicle located on a closed section of Standifer Gap Road. This vehicle matched the description of the stolen truck. Police processed the exterior of the vehicle for fingerprints. The vehicle's owners arrived to take possession of the truck and authorized police to process the interior for prints. One partial print was recovered from the interior and was turned in to AFIS. The officer did not observe any damage to the truck and it appeared to be drivable. The vehicle was released back to the owner.

* * *

A Circle K employee at 4900 Brainerd Road called police to ask the two men sitting outside to leave the store property. Police made contact with the two men and explained that if they were not purchasing items then they could not loiter. Both left the area.

* * *

A woman on Vista Drive said according to her U.S. Mail app, there were five pieces of mail in her mailbox. She said sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. someone stole her mail. She said the five pieces of mail were of no real value. She says there were a credit card application, solicitations, and miscellaneous pieces taken. She said she has also notified the postal service of the theft.

* * *

A woman on East 17th Street said she last saw her purse in her bedroom the night before and her pistol was inside it. She said her brother-in-law and his friend were staying in the home at the time. She discovered that the gun was gone around 10 or 10:30 a.m. when she picked up the purse. She said there was a little while last night while she was away from the purse and she had stepped outside to smoke. She said that her brother-in-law or the friend could have taken it but she didn’t physically see them take it, so she's not sure which one took it. Also, she said she had purchased the gun from her brother-in-law and it is still technically registered in his name. She doesn’t have the serial number right now but she said she will call back once she gets it.

* * *



An employee of the International Board of Jewish Missions at 5106 Genesis Lane said sometime over the weekend, damage was done to the right side of the auditorium building. He said the aluminum siding was dented, marked and pulled back high up on the building. The man said he assumes it was a truck that must have hit the building. He says they are planning to install cameras and gates to close off the drive on this side of the building. The man guesstimates the damage will exceed $5,000 as the siding will have to be replaced.

* * *

An officer saw a white Oldsmobile blocking the right lane of traffic on Cummings Highway. The owner said he had a flat and, while removing the spare tire from the vehicle, he accidentally locked his keys in the trunk. The owner said he had someone picking him up to enable him to receive a spare set of keys from his house and return. His ride came minutes later but he did not return in a reasonable amount of time. Due to his vehicle being a traffic hazard, the officer called a wrecker. The officer arrived on scene at 2:05 p.m. and waited until 2:40 p.m. to call a wrecker (A-1 Towing). The wrecker arrived at 2:55 p.m. and transported the man's vehicle to A-1 Towing.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. said three black females came into the store and stole Nike gear. Employees could not say how much was stolen, but it was easily $300. Employees took a picture of the suspect's vehicle. After running the tag officers discovered the car is registered to a woman who stays on Towerway Drive.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Water Street on an abandoned vehicle that was possibly stolen. Upon arrival, police saw the Chrysler 300 parked on private property. Management of Alton Park Villages said the vehicle had been there for about a week. The car had extensive damage on the passenger side door. Since the vehicle was on private property, police could not tow it. Management towed the vehicle.

* * *



A man on Harris Lane called police because he did not want a woman on scene and wanted her trespassed. The week prior, he said the woman had stolen his car and had since been transported on the warrant but the vehicle is still at large. Police informed the woman that she was not welcome at this address and was trespassed per the man's wishes, and she acknowledged this.

* * *

A man on Chickamauga Road wanted police to document that he was at this location collecting his belongings from a former business partner, and wanted it noted that there were no issues and that he took nothing that didn't belong to him.

* * *

A woman on West 47th Street told police she had hired someone to cut her grass through the app Lawn Love. There was a disagreement over additional payment for services. The woman said the woman she had hired suddenly became very angry, started yelling, cursing and at one point purposely broke a flower pot near the porch. The woman said she did not feel comfortable standing in the yard due to the erratic behavior displayed by the woman. She said she waited up the street for police and notified her employer. The woman was not concerned with the money situation, however did request an apology for the sudden outburst from the Lawn Love lady. The woman did apologize to the resident and both departed peacefully.